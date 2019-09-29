An unpopular president facing impeachment is the least of Virginia Republicans’ headaches.
Roughly 40 days ahead of elections that could cost them the General Assembly, the GOP’s problems come down to three Ps: policy, personality, process.
First, policy. Republicans, particularly in the blue-ing suburbs, are playing catch-up.
Resistance to gun control — post-Virginia Beach mass slaying — puts Republicans at a further disadvantage with the voters they’re losing in droves: suburban women. They’ve already given up on the GOP because of its hostility to abortion and, more recently, its abrazo of President Donald Trump.
At least two suburban Republicans have figured this out: Tim Hugo of Fairfax County and Mary Margaret Kastelberg of Henrico County. Both are pivoting in favor of gun restrictions — because both are in trouble. They’re isolated from soccer moms for whom the safety of their kids is paramount and who never miss a chance to vote.
Hugo now favors legislation that would allow people deemed dangerous to themselves or others to be temporarily stripped of their firearms.
Kastelberg, running for an open seat Democrats snatched in 2017, also likes these red-flag laws. She supports, too, background checks at gun shows and limits on high-capacity magazines.
But reconcile that with the perception the GOP is a subsidiary of the NRA.
The notion is reinforced by this tidbit from the 90-minute, do-nothing legislative session in July on gun safety: Lobbyists for the organization used House Speaker Kirk Cox’s conference room as their war room.
Even among Republicans unyielding on gun rights, a firefight is breaking out over how to make that point.
Amanda Chase, the pistol-packing senator from Chesterfield County, is demanding her advertising adviser apologize for an online commercial that, critics say, could be interpreted to mean she would literally shoot gun-control advocates.
In her Republican-friendly district, where guns are an article of faith with many and manners still count, that may be excessive. The fuss over the ad is the latest odd incident in which Chase, who also heckled a State Capitol cop, has been front and center.
Voters connect these dots. They could conjure a candidate as a cartoon. Perhaps that’s a silver bullet for Democrats.
Next, personality. Republicans are distancing themselves from Trump as if he were a communicable disease, even prior to an impeachment inquiry by the Democrat-controlled U.S. House, although a trial and conviction in a Republican-run U.S. Senate is unlikely.
But Republicans are discovering that Virginia Democrats’ humiliation this winter may be little help this fall.
The blackface calamity that stained Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring and the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax remain deep embarrassments for Democrats. Their political advantage for Republicans appears limited, though.
Republicans were certain these events would convey to swing voters that Democrats — much as they say about Trump — lack the temperament to govern. Instead, the Democrats’ troubled troika is merely chum for an agitated, shrinking GOP base.
That might be a plus for Republicans, boosting turnout in what traditionally are thinly attended elections.
But it speaks to another difficulty: Republicans have few, if any, marquee names to bring into Virginia, without further energizing Democrats.
There’s been a parade of Democratic presidential candidates here. House and Senate candidates queue up to have their photographs made with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar.
Trump’s approval rating in Virginia is under water. Not even the vice president, Mike Pence, campaigns in plain view. When he strayed into Hillary Clinton-carried Virginia in March, it was for a private fundraiser in the Washington suburbs.
Legislative Republicans had no problem running against Barack Obama, never mind the tenuous connections they made between what wasn’t going on in Richmond and what was going on in Washington.
In 2014, Republicans took back the Virginia Senate in a special election in Southwest Virginia by suggesting statehouse Democrats were responsible for the regulatory assault on coal, once the region’s lifeblood, implemented on the federal level with bipartisan support.
That was about harnessing rage. It had nothing to do with reality.
It’s what Democratic candidates are doing this year with Trump.
Finally, process. Because they control the governor’s office, Democrats can control the campaign narrative, complementing what candidates are telling friends and neighbors.
Democrats don’t have to like Northam because of the racial flap, but they love that he’s pulling the levers of government, announcing a fat budget surplus — attributed, in part to the Trump tax cut — and directing agencies he controls to go carbon-free by 2050.
Republicans don’t like that, saying it’s another blow to the battered coal belt. After all, their focus on renewables has only to do with renewing their majority.
