There are lots of different coronaviruses that group into three types. The common cold can be caused by both alpha and betacoronaviruses.

Coronavirus was never really taken that seriously until 2003, when a coronavirus jumped species — likely from bats to humans via civets — and led to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. This species-jumping ability of coronaviruses is being observed again, now in Wuhan. This coronavirus is in the betacoronavirus group. China has put travel restrictions in place to limit spread from Wuhan.

» What’s the big concern with this virus? For the novel coronavirus from Wuhan, there is no vaccine, and we’re lacking a specific therapy. So it is key to limit spread through quarantine of infected individuals and by tracing of contacts.

» What is so unusual about this coronavirus?

This is a coronavirus that has never been seen in humans before. It likely came from bats, and it’s much more serious than the common cold coronavirus. This is only the third time that we’ve seen a coronavirus jump species from animals to humans. The concern is that this coronavirus is going to behave like SARS and MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2012, both of which were serious.

» How can I stay safe?

Practice the same precautions that you would to prevent catching a cold. Viruses that cause the common cold are on surfaces of handrails and doorknobs, so wash your hands, use sanitizers and stay home when you are sick.

Dr. William Petri is the Wade Hampton Frost Professor of Medicine and vice chair for research of the University of Virginia Department of Medicine. His areas of expertise include infectious diseases and international health.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: http://theconversation.com/are-you-in-danger-of-catching-the-coronavirus-5-questions-answered-130512.

