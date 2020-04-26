I've been an ER nurse for almost 10 years now. I've dealt with heart attacks and strokes. I've dealt with gunshot wounds and opiate overdoses. Domestic violence. Human trafficking. I've delivered babies and held the hand of centenarians as they took their last breath. I've been through a lot. But the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest crisis I've ever faced.
Being at the tip of the spear of essential workers risking our lives to keep our country going isn't something any of us thought we were signing up for. We didn't take our jobs to be "heroes." But these folks — nurses, doctors, retail workers, EMTs, housekeepers, farm workers, firefighters, postal workers, journalists, respiratory therapists, truck drivers, and all of the other folks on the frontlines — have stepped up for our community beyond all expectation.
Thankfully, most of you have stepped up, too! In the absence of a vaccine or effective treatment, the best thing we can do to keep each other safe is to make sure the virus doesn't have a host. So while staying at home may not feel like being part of the fight back against COVID, your sacrifices are what has saved us all.
Without you — the couple who cancelled their wedding and held their ceremony virtually, the parents who are desperately re-learning algebra again, retired folks who can only see their grandkids from a distance,small-business owners sacrificing their very livelihoods —our hospitals would have been overwhelmed already. Our local community has responded beyond all expectation, to support health-care workers, to support those out of work and struggling to get by, and to support marginalized members of our society.
But there are other folks out there, those who are convinced that it's not actually your hard work and sacrifice saving the day — it's all just a hoax, just "not that bad", and want America "liberated" immediately, whatever the cost may be.
I have just one request for these people.
Please stop asking us to die for your convenience.
The essential workers out there holding everything together? Anything that goes bad falls directly in our laps. You might be lucky enough to skip out on getting sick, but we're going to have to risk our lives to deal with all the repercussions of the inevitable surge in COVID cases that will follow.
This virus is vicious. Forget the "young people are safe" stuff you've heard; it can bring anyone to their knees. And not just for a few days; for weeks, if not months.
And there is real concern about what the long-term consequences of contracting COVID are, with the potential for permanent lung, liver, and heart damage from even non-hospitalizing cases. What's the socioeconomic and emotional cost of tens of thousands of 30-year-olds with chronic problems we usually only see in 80-year-olds?
I want this all over. God, I just want to be able to hug my own kids without worrying I'll infect them.
But I can't.
It didn't have to be this way. We could've been South Korea. Taiwan. Germany. We had weeks of lead time to get ready for all of this. And it wasn't like it was a hard thing to do, either. It was simple.
We just had to test.
Testing. That's it. Test anyone and everyone we possibly can. That's all we had to do. And the United States, the “arsenal of democracy,” surely had the industrial and scientific capacity to do it better than anyone else. The economy could be humming along, with people taking just common-sense precautions while we bought time for a vaccine and treatment to come online.
But we didn't. We dropped the ball. Because we haven't even yet started the process of mass production of testing supplies. We're never getting ahead of this curve, absent an effective vaccine or treatment, without mass testing.
If, like me, you want to re-open America safely, you need to start by demanding to know why we're not mass testing yet. Because the heartache and suffering we're experiencing now is directly tied to that — and will not end until we fix it.
Kellen Squire is a Central Virginia resident and former political candidate working at a Charlottesville-area hospital.
