While our country is facing an unprecedented impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s tourism and hospitality industries have been especially hard hit during this time.
Tourism is usually big business for Virginia. In 2018, visitors to Charlottesville and Albemarle County spent $654 million, which supported nearly 6,000 work opportunities and contributed more than $22 billion in local tax revenue.
But according to an industry survey conducted by SIR, 88% of tourism industry businesses in Virginia reported loss of revenue due to COVD-19, while 60% have had to reduce workforce and 62% have closed completely.
The unprecedented revenue declines and workforce reductions are creating profound levels of concern among business owners and are resulting in an economic impact that will be felt in the travel and tourism industry for the foreseeable future.
As the commonwealth slowly reopens for business, people will be wanting to get out of their homes and travel again after being cooped up for so long. Travel will be what moves the country forward once again and it will be a vital part of Virginia’s economic recovery.
However, as other states are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases as a result of reopening too soon, we also need to be smart and cognizant of others as we start to travel again. Virginia’s tourism industry needs to plan how to thoughtfully re-engage visitors and encourage safe travel.
According to a study of travel sentiment conducted by Destination Analysts, travelers’ comfort with re-opening continues to grow, with half now agreeing that they are comfortable with their home state re-opening their economy right now, up from 35% in early May. Based on industry research, in-state and other short road trips will be the first to return as restrictions are lifted. Travelers will be seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces, specifically beach, outdoor and rural experiences.
As we continue to work together to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage the tourism industry to commit to keeping visitors, businesses, and local residents safe and healthy.
To do so, businesses and attractions will need to meet the cautious traveler with increased safety measures including extra cleaning and sanitation, wearing face masks, reducing capacity of visitors, virtual offerings, contactless payment options, and other ways to reduce the spread of transmission.
Many localities are working with local businesses to a pledge that follows recommended guidelines from the CDC and public health officials to help make an environment of safety a top priority while travelers enjoy the attractions and experiences that make Virginia so special.
Likewise, travelers in Virginia will also need to take measures to ensure the safety of other people. We encourage visitors to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others when they are going to an attraction and to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible. And if visitors are sick, we recommend they stay home and plan a future visit.
The tourism industry is resilient and will bounce back from this crisis. No other economic sector can match tourism’s ability to quickly re-engage businesses and put employees back to work. But in order to rebound quickly, the tourism industry and travelers alike must take every step necessary to encourage the health and safety of everyone as we all navigate during this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.