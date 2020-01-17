In the parlance of UPS, the behemoth of package delivery, PVD means “Personal Vehicle Driver,” a job title (and acronym) I donned from mid-November through December.
I shuttled around the 22903 in my dirty-white 2003 Subaru Outback, which was filled to the brim with boxes great and small.
On the day after Thanksgiving — Black Friday, I am told, now begins on the evening before Thanksgiving in some American locales — I delivered a fresh evergreen wreath, encased in cardboard, to a single-family home in a modest, middle-class subdivision.
Striding up to the house, I noticed a welcome mat by the door.
As I got closer, however, I noticed it was emblazoned with a very unusual message, as welcome mats go.
“We don’t dial 911.”
Huh?
If its intention was to stop me cold, in my tracks, it was successful.
Accompanying its strangely combative sentiment was a startling image, which shot a metaphorical hole right through me. I was staring down the barrel of a gun.
“We don’t dial 911.”
Ah, yes. I get it now. Clever. Sort of.
And, of course, thick with irony — especially given the welcome mat’s whole reason for existence.
I smirked and considered myself duly warned, to say nothing of the common thief majoring or minoring in porch piracy.
So here we have a fine, upstanding citizen. A good neighbor. Except, not remotely in the tradition of Fred Rogers. He doesn’t call 911 because, should the need arise, he would simply take matters into his own hands while clutching a gun.
As if the circumstance is always, or even occasionally, that simple. Like it’s some respectable, responsible choice.
A demonstration of rights; a show of strength. An act of Second Amendment faithfulness par excellence.
I turned and strolled away from the house, a list of delivery stops popping up on my UPS-issued Samsung. The day’s itinerary beckoned.
I tooled around the neighborhood locating unfamiliar addresses and finding the corresponding packages, scanning barcodes and making the drops, noting where each delivery was placed and moving on to the next house.
Only … I couldn’t move on.
From that hysterical welcome mat with the silly bravado on top — and the latent fear underneath.
Nathan F. Elmore has a master’s in religion and theology with leadership experience in faith-based organizations as well as hospitality companies. Since 2012, he’s been on staff with Peace Catalyst International, which seeks to break down barriers and build bridges among Muslim students, professionals and refugees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.