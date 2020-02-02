One of the Virginia General Assembly’s areas of focus for 2020 is gaming. Multiple gaming-related bills have been filed within the first couple weeks of this legislative session and range in topic from pari-mutuel wagering to the lottery. As our elected officials decide what form gaming will take in the state, they must address the explosion of “grey market” games in the commonwealth.
Virginia’s only form of legal gaming has long been the state lottery, and in recent years we have welcomed the revitalization of Virginia’s horse racing industry with the re-opening of Colonial Downs and the legalization of historical horse racing games at the track and off-track betting locations.
However, amid all this growth, we are suddenly seeing an influx of grey market games that look like electronic slot machines, which are outlawed in Virginia, and our state’s elected leadership is allowing them to run rampant. Gray games are an unwelcomed addition to the Virginia gaming landscape — they are effectively unregulated and they withhold revenues from our school systems.
A Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report counts as many as 9,200 machines, a drastic uptick from 500 at the beginning of January 2019. The games are located in cafes, bars, convenience stores and other local establishments throughout Virginia. Machines in this category are not licensed, taxed or even tracked by any government authority. There are neither preventative measures that restrict children from having access to the games nor penalties for misuse.
The JLARC report concluded that these grey machines should be “regulated or eliminated” and estimates the machines generate as much as $468 million in untaxed, unregulated revenue.
Many bills have been introduced in the state legislature to address some of these problems, including HB 881 to ban grey, or skill, games. Virginia has addressed similar proliferations of games in the past. Just last year, the state banned sweepstakes games.
The Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney has taken action, and he then was sued by the games’ manufacturer.
Many, if not most, of the businesses that house grey games also sell Virginia Lottery tickets. The money lottery tickets generate goes toward schools and community programs. But not the money from grey games. They do not add one penny to your local school’s programs.
A story in The Staunton News Leader summarizes it best: “The state disburses the lottery money — which accounts for about 10% of the state’s entire education budget — to Virginia’s 133 public school divisions based on enrollment and other factors.”
According to the JLARC report, grey machines are taking in some $140 million that otherwise would have gone to lottery sales. That, according to the Virginia Lottery executive director, “would be a loss of $40 million in profit which goes to public schools.”
Without state authority, there are no inspectors to guarantee players are not being cheated by machines that have developed software or hardware bugs, and no oversight to make certain age requirements and other restrictions are being enforced.
Casinos and racetracks have protocols in place and security on site to prevent this type of activity, but most bars and truck stops likely do not.
Without legislative clarity, there is little incentive for local police or sheriff’s offices to take any action, either. It is more likely that law enforcement will begin to receive complaints about players of grey games having bet and lost the rent money if these games continue to spread.
There are incidents of grey games operating illegally in some states and leading to criminal activity. To cite just two examples:
» In Texas, gaming room operators bribed a law enforcement official to prevent themselves from being raided.
» In Pennsylvania, two people stole more than $3,000 from a gaming machine located at a tavern.
The growth of unregulated grey games in Virginia does not represent a benign form of gaming. These games are taking revenue from our communities and schools by diverting money from the state-supervised, well-organized forms of gaming that provide valuable tax revenue. Without such supervision, they could be opening a door to crime and to games that cheat players.
Gray games are a detriment to Virginia taxpayers across the commonwealth and to our revitalized racing industry. Don’t allow our elected officials to fail their constituents by ignoring this pervasive threat to the integrity of Virginia’s decision to expand gaming.
