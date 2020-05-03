As America fights to keep residents safe during these unprecedented times, we have taken many steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 by canceling large gatherings, using face masks in public, moving schools to remote learning, and halting unessential travel through orders from governors.
Unfortunately, not enough is being done to protect and promote the safety and health of vulnerable youth behind bars. Various youth prisons across the United States including in Louisiana, Kansas, Tennessee, and in New York, have become breeding grounds for the virus.
And just recently, we learned that 25 young people — that is, one in eight youths — at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Virginia have contracted the virus, showing that COVID-19 is running rampant in Virginia’s youth prison system. Incarcerated youth in Virginia remain isolated and are largely left out of the efforts to reduce incarceration populations.
Children are not immune to this virus. The number of children who contract COVID-19 will only continue to increase if immediate action is not taken to further reduce the incarcerated youth population to prevent its spread.
My heart is heavy with the stories from families of incarcerated children who are fearful for their children’s lives. Family members also share RISE for Youth’s concerns about the woefully inadequate information that Virginia’s Department of Juvenile Justice is sharing about the health and safety of their children. We are very concerned that parents are having to pay fines and also pay child-support fees to the department during this pandemic, which is causing devastating economic hardship to many Virginians.
We as Virginians must not allow families to suffer greater harm during this crisis just because their child is in state care.
Public health experts continue to warn that incarcerated populations are most at-risk during a pandemic. Contagious viruses such as COVID-19 spread much faster in enclosed spaces, so prisons become breeding grounds for a virus to thrive. It is impossible to adequately practice social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in these facilities.
And we have recently learned that children at Bon Air are subjected to lockdown for 23 hours every day. Youth prisons and detention facilities were not designed for, nor are they equipped to adequately protect young people and staff from, an outbreak; this has put one of Virginia’s most vulnerable populations at extreme risk.
RISE for Youth — backed by several Virginia commonwealth attorneys, including James Hingeley of Albemarle County and Joe Platania of Charlottesville — is calling for all state actors to intervene now. Judges and prosecutors should review the cases of all incarcerated youth under their jurisdiction and allow for community placement in every instance where a child poses no threat to others and that youth has a safe location to shelter in place. Gov. Ralph Northam, DJJ and all detention facilities should also work to release as many young people as possible — starting with youth who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma or diabetes. Any children exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms must receive immediate access to the professional medical care they need.
All youth should have access to free phone calls to stay in touch with their families and loved ones during this crisis. Keeping youth in cells for 23 hours a day with limited access to their families is extremely damaging. Lastly, every youth and staff member in facilities where a COVID-19 case has been confirmed must be tested and regular comprehensive updates should be sent to family members.
One of the greatest determinants of a just and compassionate society is how we treat the most vulnerable among us. Now is the time to take actions that protect our incarcerated youth and the staff that cares for them from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 virus. Now more than ever, we must not forget about the children.
References:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/coronavirus-spreads-among-kids-in-detention-in-louisiana/2020/04/16/579871d4-8003-11ea-a3ee-13e1ae0a3571_story.html
https://www.wmcactionnews5.com/2020/04/25/juveniles-staff-memphis-youth-treatment-facility-test-positive-coronavirus/
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-coronavirus-acs-outbreak-test-positive-20200419-a4ow2weqhjbplawqzynpd57w2y-story.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.