Once upon a time, holiday cheer was constrained within the confines of an advent calendar. Now we’ve no sooner cleared away the cobwebs of Halloween than we find that Santa has run over the Thanksgiving turkey with his sleigh!
In my marriage, Mr. Claus morphs into Mr. Crank when he confronts the commercialization of the season. And reminders of how many shopping days are left just causes sugar plum fairies to dance maniacally in my head.
It’s not just the plethora of plastic snowmen and mechanical angels greeting me at every storefront; it’s the omnipresent sound of canned Christmas classics. From elevators to parking lots, there’s no sanctuary from yuletide carols being sung by chipmunk choirs. Where can one go to experience a “Silent Night”? Even while sitting in the doctor’s waiting room, there’s a whole lot of “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree” — it’s enough to bring on a case of red coat syndrome.
Music can also evoke the embarrassing Concert Ghosts of Christmas Past — like when our Little Drummer Boy accidently tossed his drumstick and had to pantomime the rhythm, or when the “Wee Three Kings” crescendoed into the crèche.
Why does “the most wonderful time of the year” often bring on a case of melancholy? Singing “Frosty the Snowman” melts our hearts — not to mention contemplating Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s mistreatment, which makes us cry. Consider the underlying messages: that a loved one’s presence can be fleeting, or how unkindly we can treat those who don’t look or think like us.
Maybe it’s the carousel of old movies that plays, with songs like “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” that might bring tears instead of joy when snowflakes fly. Or more personal memories, like that of my late grandfather singing “O Holy Night” with a lyrical, Italian accent and my grandmother’s twangy rendition of Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth.” Now that makes me nostalgic for more.
Perhaps we need to consider having a “Charlie Brown Christmas” this year. Yes, his scrawny tree was a disaster, but who hasn’t seen at least one tree topple in a lifetime? Snoopy’s joyful dance should entice the Scrooge within us to tap a toe. And who can resist a child’s reading of the age-old Christmas story?
So whether your partridge has flown the pear tree, your figgy pudding’s a failure, or your drummers are still a’drumming, we should all join hands and sing a resounding “Peace on earth, good will to men!”
