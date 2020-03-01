In such a disjointed world, there seem to be few things that unite us all.
In November 2019, the New York Times published a piece on the popularity of Dolly Parton and how she might be one of the only things we can all agree on. I’m here to propose another. Though maybe not as charismatic and charming as the country music legend, One Health is something we can get behind on a local and global scale.
One Health is the concept that the health of humans interconnects with the health of animals and the health of the environment. The three are not exclusive of one another; rather, they directly influence each other.
The food chain is an excellent, relatable example of the importance of One Health. There needs to be healthy air, soil and water in order to support the growth of high-quality grasses and crops. That foliage is consumed by an animal such as a cow, goat, deer, rabbit, etc. That animal is then consumed by a predatory animal such as a bear, wolf or human.
If any element is contaminated or inadequate, the rest of the food chain suffers.
That’s just one example. One Health is often thought of as the health of a person/animal related to their disease status. Some diseases are zoonotic, which means they can spread between animals and humans. Examples of zoonotic diseases are salmonellosis, rabies virus, West Nile virus and Lyme disease. Other diseases that are a One Health concern are those that can pass between domestic animals and wild animals such as brucellosis, canine distemper and avian influenza. These types of diseases may compromise the health of our pets and/or may result in the disease or death of our livestock, which can result in economic loss.
Other diseases might not be able to spread to other animals or people, but can be so devastating to a population of animals that they are considered a One Health concern. An example of such a disease is white-nose syndrome in bats, which has led to the deaths of millions of North American bats, animals that are crucial for maintaining a healthy ecosystem and agricultural success.
But One Health encompasses much more than “just” disease. The health of our environment and its inhabitants can be severely affected by pollution. From large disasters such as the Chernobyl nuclear accident and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill to smaller events such as improper disposal of automobile oil or gasoline, the effects of pollutants can be disastrous.
Similarly, there are chemicals that are purposefully put into the environment that can result in negative effects. Chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides are common examples of chemicals intended for their positive effects on crops and lawns but often have negative consequences on non-target insects and pollinators.
I’m sure most of you know about DDT and Rachel Carson’s expose of this chemical in her book “Silent Spring,” in which she writes about the decline in songbird populations due to the lack of insects to consume because they were killed by the misuse of pesticides. This 1960s-era book led to the nationwide ban on the use of DDT and the formation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, proving that one person can make a big difference.
Unfortunately, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, we are often reminded of another substance that causes detrimental effects to animals and humans. Lead is a metal that is found in the environment (mostly in the Earth’s crust) but does not naturally occur in human or animal bodies. The negative effects of lead in humans, particularly children, are well-understood and can cause lifelong issues with learning disabilities, memory loss, etc. As has been the case for the citizens in Flint, Michigan, lead exposure in humans can occur when lead is leached into the water supply through corrosive pipes.
But our wildlife patients are getting exposed through other routes. So far this year, as of Feb. 11, we have admitted 13 patients (one golden eagle, five bald eagles, three vultures, three hawks and one duck) that have detectable lead levels in their blood. All of these patients, with the exception of the duck, likely ingested lead fragments when feeding on the carcasses of animals that were hunted with lead ammunition.
Vultures, eagles and occasionally hawks will scavenge for food and will take advantage of any scraps left over in the field during and after hunting season. These animals succumb to the negative effects of lead toxicity and end up in our care where several of them die or are euthanized due to their clinical signs.
What does lead ammunition have to do with One Health? Good question. Besides causing unnecessary illness and death in non-target animals, these lead fragments could end up in the meat that hunters are taking home to feed their families, and the fragments can be so small that they may be undetectable during consumption.
Lastly, One Health includes mental health. For some of us, being able to take photographs of beautiful landscapes, watching butterflies frequent our garden, breathing fresh air or going for a swim in the ocean provides us with a sense of euphoria that is essential to our mental health and general well-being. I doubt many of us would find it easy to feel happy if flowers didn’t bloom, birds didn’t sing and the rain wasn’t refreshing. Basically, One Health is applicable to you and your family if you rely on eating safe food, drinking clean water and breathing fresh air. It is important if you want to remain free from illness caused by pollutants, toxins, bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites. It is important if you value being in nature, living with pets, and tending livestock. I’m confident that everyone reading this agrees with at least one of these points. So, let’s join together where we can. One Health can be that place.
