It’s no secret that gun violence is a hot button issue here in Virginia. For the past several months, we’ve witnessed politicians on Capitol Square disagreeing with one another on guns and what the legislature can and should do to reduce gun violence here in the commonwealth.
This issue is dividing strangers, coworkers, neighbors, friends and even families, without any end in sight. However, after the peaceful Lobby Day rally in Richmond, we have an opportunity to take a deep breath, step back and find common ground in this challenge.
The intense debate has been heavily motivated by the active shooting attacks that occurred over the past several years, inevitably fueling political talking points rather than a constructive conversation. While most states haven’t taken it any further than political promises, Virginia is poised to have some dramatic and controversial changes if the proposed gun laws get voted into action.
This potential has driven those on both sides of this issue deep into their corners and, as a result, all aspects of the solution found somewhere in the middle are being largely ignored. The tragedy is that neither side seems to be open to any solution except its own partisan one, with each party fearing that if the problem is solved in some other way, it will miss the chance to push its partisan change.
As an expert in personal safety and active shooter response, I’m frequently asked for my opinion on what needs to happen to stop these attacks. In my view, there is no single answer — and it certainly isn’t as simple as politicians lead us to believe. Forgive the hyperbole, but it is almost portrayed that the right’s answer to this problem is for everyone to own a rocket launcher, while the left’s answer is to un-invent firearms altogether.
The problem is that neither option is possible, so we are all left overwhelmed, with no reasonable solution to work toward.
If I were to pick one thing for everyone to focus on first, it would be training. When all else fails, good training saves lives. Whether you’re learning to survive an active shooter or to keep yourself and your family safe from other types of violence, high-quality training will be with you no matter what, regardless of the gun laws.
Gun-control advocates seek prevention through stricter laws, while gun-rights advocates desire the ability to protect themselves rather than relying on police. Good training addresses both of these goals without increasing or decreasing the number of guns in the hands of our citizens.
Training will teach you how to prevent attacks through situational awareness and identifying the signs before a person commits a violent act. Training will teach you how to barricade yourself away from an active shooter, domestic abuser or home invader. Training will also teach you how to defend yourself and defeat an attacker, even when you are unarmed.
We’re seeing success stories of these types of scenarios in the news more often, which is a strong testament against the belief that the solution can only be found in our laws.
Recently, in Georgia, a group of students noticed a 16-year-old girl exhibiting many of the common warning signs indicating a potential violent outburst. After they reported her to the police, authorities found a notebook outlining a plot to attack worshippers at a nearby church.
Barricading has saved lives in many active shooter events, including Virginia Tech and Virginia Beach. Last year alone, we witnessed multiple heroes, both armed and unarmed, who physically engaged the shooter to stop an attack.
It’s sad that personal safety has become a political issue that it is being impacted by extreme partisanship. I strongly encourage everyone to look beyond the gun issue and explore the other avenues available to remain in control of your own safety.
In almost all cases, those avenues will lead to training, in one form or another. Whether it be self-defense, martial arts or workplace violence prevention, there’s training that will immediately improve your sense of safety and ability to defend yourself, with or without using a firearm.
I pray that there’s some agreeable resolution to this debate, but I don’t anticipate things will quiet down any time soon. In the meantime, let’s remember to focus on solutions that are more in our immediate control.
After all, safety is a nonpartisan issue.
References:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/16-year-old-girl-allegedly-plotted-attack-black-church-georgia-n1086196
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/virginia-beach-shooting-survivors-say-active-shooter-training-helped-save-lives/
