Students at the University of Virginia Career Center are helping real businesses.
A new collaboration has been formed between the UVa center and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. Called the Propel Management Consulting Program, it assigns students to help businesses transition more of their activities online.
On both sides of the equation, the collaboration was propelled by COVID-19. Students lost internships because studies were shifted online and businesses closed to the public. Businesses that had to close to the public needed to compensate by moving more of their activities online.
Result: Students could gain real-world experience by helping businesses do exactly that; they essentially become interns for the CVSBDC. The new director there, Rebecca Haydock, says their help will greatly improve her agency’s response to growing demands created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program targets Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange and Greene counties.
This is a smart response to one of the many problems imposed by the pandemic. Instead of two groups struggling alone to confront separate versions of that problem, we now have those two groups meeting each other’s needs — and their own as well.
Kudos to the CVSBDC and the UVa Career Center for a creative solution.
