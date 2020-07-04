And speaking of donors…

The Bama Works Fund has announced a gift of $1 million for a COVID-19 community recovery program.

That recovery is intended to be both social and economic.

The program is a joint effort alongside the University of Virginia Health System, the Twice is Nice Fund and the Enriching Communities grant effort. It will be administered by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

Bama Works is the charitable arm of the Dave Matthews Band.

The aim is to help address issues of racial inequity in the community and also to help nonprofits recover from the impact of the virus pandemic. Tragically and ironically, the work of nonprofits is more needed today than ever, as the community faces dual crises in health care, largely related to the pandemic, and in social justice. But because the pandemic has caused so much havoc, nonprofits are having difficulty raising funds and deploying volunteers.

The new recovery program will alleviate some of that pressure.

Thank you to Enriching Communities, the University of Virginia Health System, the Twice is Nice Fund, and the Bama Works Fund.

