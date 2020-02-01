Hey, let’s get married so you can “aggravate me for the rest of my life”?
Not exactly words of wooing, we would have assumed.
But if actions speak louder than words, maybe what won Julia Kallmerten’s heart was the fact that now-fiancé Dan Del Tufo arranged to propose to her at the very highest position of Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s, vertical-lift Memorial Bridge.
It also helps that the two are engineers, who met at the University of New Hampshire. A bridge-based proposal might be just the thing to appeal to their sense of suitability.
It also helps that the two had already worked on projects around the bridge. That’s what persuaded Department of Transportation officials to permit the unusual proposal — as long as the raising of the bridge could be timed with some already necessary maintenance work.
“This is not something we typically do, but through the description of the work they did at UNH and the work that [Julia] has done, DOT approved the request as long it could be tied to normal bridge maintenance operations,” Eileen Meaney, DOT communications officer, told The Boston Globe. “They were super cute, and we wish them the best.”
Ms. Kallmerten said the marriage proposal came with her prospective husband’s offer, in his words, to allow her to “aggravate me for the rest of my life.”
Gosh, how could a gal say no?
She couldn’t. She didn’t.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.