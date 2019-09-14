Some people don’t understand even simple words. Like, “against the law.”

Although to make things more complicated, in Ohio state law and the laws of some cities are in confusing conflict.

There, a man called police and lambasted them for “stealing” the small amount of marijuana he had been carrying. Some cities have decriminalized small amounts of pot; unfortunately, he wasn’t in any of those cities.

It might be reasonable, then, to say that he apparently understood the general concept of “against the law,” but could not use the words correctly in a sentence.

Although a sentence is exactly what he might receive.

