Some people don’t understand even simple words. Like, “against the law.”
Although to make things more complicated, in Ohio state law and the laws of some cities are in confusing conflict.
There, a man called police and lambasted them for “stealing” the small amount of marijuana he had been carrying. Some cities have decriminalized small amounts of pot; unfortunately, he wasn’t in any of those cities.
It might be reasonable, then, to say that he apparently understood the general concept of “against the law,” but could not use the words correctly in a sentence.
Although a sentence is exactly what he might receive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.