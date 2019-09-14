Then there’s the woman in Utah who called police to report a possible drunken driver.

When asked for the license plate of the car, she gave her own plate number — and then started laughing.

Police arrived and discovered that, sure enough, she was the drunk who called herself in.

Later she pleaded guilty to the DUI charge. Her sentence was 12 days in jail and 12 months on probation.

Maybe when she gets out of the slammer, she should call up the drunk guy in Sweden.

