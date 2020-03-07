Charlottesville firefighters are doing more than sending donations to Sister City colleagues in Winneba, Ghana — although that alone would be praiseworthy. They’re also sending themselves.
For the second consecutive year, Charlottesville’s Sister City Commission has awarded a grant to the city fire department for the Charlottesville-Winneba Fire Safety Partnership.
The money will pay for two firefighters to travel to Winneba to implement a mobile water supply plan, which in turn will help firefighters there better respond to emergencies.
“We are excited about taking the next steps with the firefighters in Winneba and ultimately improving safety in our communities," Chief Andrew Baxter said. He also thanked the SCC for its support.
Africa has the highest fire losses of any region in the world, according to a city press release, and Ghana in particular is vulnerable.
“Hardly a day passes without news of a fire outbreak in some part of Ghana, causing fear and panic among the people,” taking thousands of lives annually and destroying millions of dollars worth of property, said the press release, quoting sciencedirect.com.
In addition to sending personnel, the fire department also will be sending donated equipment, including breathing gear and equipment that can be used to help rescue downed firefighters. This adds to the helmets and other protective equipment that were donated last year by the Africa Fire Mission.
Firefighters will be heading to Ghana this summer on their mission.
Our appreciation goes out to the Charlottesville Fire Department and the Charlottesville Sister City Commission for helping to make life safer for the people of Winneba.
