harlottesville has cancelled its budget meetings, along with other city meetings, for this week as a result of the coronavirus. There was to have been a community budget forum on March 24 and a capital improvements plan work session on March 26.
The public needs more time to be able to study and react to the budget.
The city also has delayed or suspended certain tax collections, payments, penalties and fees — again, so that people will have more time to respond and also, in the case of business taxes, to provide some relief to hard-hit employers.
Both the city and Albemarle County are rolling out new plans for coping with the current emergency, as fast-moving developments warrant.
In that vein, Albemarle announced late last week that it was closing playgrounds and pavilions.
Keep an eye on The Daily Progress for updates on these decisions; you can also go to government websites for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.