In another government decision over word use, the Swedish Transport Agency has denied the use of TRUMP on a vanity license plate.

The agency says it doesn’t approve political messages on plates.

The car owner said he wasn’t trying to be political, according to a Swedish newspaper and The Associated Press.

He said he was drunk when he filed the application. He just thought it would be funny to have the name of the American president adorning his American-made car.

But the agency said this particular combination of letters was offensive.

“Offensive.” Now, there’s a word that means different things to different people. Like beauty, offensiveness is in the eye of the beholder.

