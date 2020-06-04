A poignant message was delivered by some family members of the victims of last year’s shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building, as the first anniversary of the atrocity approached:
Why did you forget us?
The message was directed not just to city authorities, but also to the rest of the nation: Where was your outrage? Where are our answers?
Even the anniversary was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were a flash in the pan,” Jason Nixon told The Associated Press. “I think that we should have had a lot more attention.”
Kate Nixon was among the 12 people killed on May 31, 2019 — 11 city workers and a contractor who was in the building seeing about a permit. A former city engineer, who had resigned only the day before, opened fire, also seriously wounding four others and hitting a police officer who was protected from serious harm by the tactical jacket he wore. DeWayne Craddock was himself killed by police.
At the time and as the days followed, we, too, wondered why the mass shooting didn’t grab more national attention.
Part of the gruesome answer has to be that we have become at least partly inured to the frequency of such killings. According to one source (there is no uniform definition of mass shootings, making comparisons difficult), more than 280 people have been killed in mass shootings in the past 10 years. The Virginia Beach crime was followed in August by a shooting in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, which killed 23. In fact, last year was the worst so far for mass shootings — 33 of them, according to a database partly maintained by the AP.
Call it compassion fatigue, call it emotional exhaustion, or call it simply an all-too-human impulse to distance ourselves from tragedy, we appear to be less shocked by mass killings now than in the past, unless the death toll is extremely high — as with the 58 killed at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 or the 49 killed at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the year before.
The AP story offers an additional observation: People are more disturbed about situational risks in which they can imagine themselves or their family members — shopping, going to an entertainment event, sending their children to school. They tend to see workplace shootings as not necessarily personally relevant.
Tough words, but true. “If it happens in a workplace, people think, ‘That’s not like my workplace,’” said James Alan Fox, a Northeastern University professor of criminology, law and public policy.
Some of the family members of victims who spoke with The AP also fault city officials for not providing better answers about why Mr. Craddock unleashed that murderous hail of gunfire a year ago. Some claim he was pushed over the edge by the toxicity of his workplace — a claim that was not supported in the follow-up investigation, city officials say.
It’s also been noted that Mr. Craddock recently had gone through a divorce and reportedly had become withdrawn and paranoid. But, again, an investigation could not prove that personal problems had caused him to lose control.
A diagnosis of mental illness might provide a type of closure — a partial answer, at least. But even that is denied to the families. Sometimes, there simply are no solid answers — yet as humans, we’re not well-adapted to live with ambiguity.
Victims’ families must live not only with ambiguity, they must live with the daily sorrow of missing their loved ones. And they must live with unanswered questions — including wondering why America paid so little attention to that sorrow.
We can’t answer the questions, but we can say this: We’re paying attention. We see you, we hear you. We grieve with you.
