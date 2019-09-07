And speaking of lists …
The Inn at Willow Grove recently was named as the best hotel in the South by Travel + Leisure magazine.
That’s impressive.
But it’s not all.
The Orange County property also was second-best hotel in the entire country and 24th-best hotel in the world.
An Orange County Review story about the achievement noted that — for all its natural beauty and fascinating history — the county still isn’t in the same league as many of the locations for some other top hotels — “like oceans, big game preserves, mountain ranges or famous golf courses.”
So Willow Grove relies on customer service to lift it above the rest.
“It’s all driven by guest experience,” general manager Matt Scibal said.
Owner David Scibal, Matt’s father, agreed: “It’s about service.”
Service might be the inn’s X factor, but that doesn’t mean that Orange County’s attractions aren’t also important.
“The adventurous traveler uses us as a jumping-off point,” Matt Scibal said. “We support Orange and Central Virginia and want them to visit the area — Montpelier, Grelen, Barbecue Exchange, downtown Orange, hiking, the wineries. …”
The Inn at Willow Grove also has earned Travel + Leisure recognition in the past. You could say it’s first in class — in both senses of the word.
Congratulations to the Scibals for their impressive accomplishment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.