An outdoor meeting space on the lawn of the Virginia Capitol did not work as well as expected for the House of Delegates. But lawmakers managed to overcome the difficulties.
About three miles away, in a building large enough for them to social-distance, state senators met indoors with more ease and efficiency.
In either case, lawmakers and legislative staff are to be commended for finding ways to conduct the state’s business despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
And because of that pandemic and its economic effects on government and taxpayers, much of what the General Assembly accomplished at its meeting last week was aimed at mitigating the financial side effects expected to afflict Virginia through the next budget cycle.
In his amendments to the budget previously passed by the Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam already had proposed suspending $2 million in new spending. Lawmakers agreed with the wisdom of postponing those expenditures.
That spending would have come from tax collections. It’s now clear that the $2 million in expected revenue likely will not materialize.
Then there was the risky new spending that would have been financed directly by private enterprise.
When the General Assembly earlier this year passed its mandate for employers to pay a higher minimum wage, the economy was soaring. Now, with businesses shuttered — perhaps even dying from COVID-19’s economic side effects — the outlook has reversed itself.
The governor wanted to delay the first phase of the mandate, which will gradually raise the wage to $12 per hour, until next year. Lawmakers were divided on the wisdom of that delay: The House passed it on only a 4-vote majority, and the Senate required a tie-breaking vote from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
But in the end, legislators did the right thing. Yes, it would be helpful to workers if they could earn more money. But imposing a costly mandate on employers who are struggling to survive is counterproductive: If businesses go under, they can’t offer jobs at any wage.
The Assembly also dealt with several other budget-related matters, including a Northam proposal to create a new COVID-19 relief fund from taxes on controversial electronic skill games.
The legislature earlier this year had voted to ban such games, which are essentially gambling machines offering games involving a slight element of skill, thus falling into a gray area of Virginia law. Suddenly, however, they were seen as a source of tax revenue, so lawmakers and the governor decided to delay the ban for a year.
However, opponents of the games have argued that they’re already cutting into tax revenue from other sources — such as the Virginia Lottery, as gamblers divert their spending from the lottery to the machines. Lottery profits are directed to K-12 education funding.
Complicated? You bet. And we’re just scratching the surface here on the complexities of the budget.
What’s more, decisions might not be final yet. Mr. Northam says he’ll call the legislature into special session later this year as revenue forecasts amid the coronavirus pandemic become clearer.
As for the session held this past week, both houses experimented with ways to operate without being crowded into chambers inside the Capitol. As a smaller body, the Senate was able to simply shift to a larger space.
The House met outdoors under a tent, and dealt with microphone and voting glitches, as well as heat and disruptions (the speaker apparently fainted several hours into the session, and proceedings were plagued by noise from nearby protesters).
Presumably by next time, we will know whether social-distancing requirements will still be in force and whether the House can refine its meeting strategies.
But all in all, lawmakers and state staff did well in coping with an unprecedented crisis.
As time goes on, we’ll see how well they did in passing the kind of legislation and budget revisions that will help the rest of us to deal with that crisis.
