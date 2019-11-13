University of Virginia President Jim Ryan now says that, come next year, the university will rethink its decision to drop a 21-gun salute from Veterans Day ceremonies.
Those who believe the university made the wrong choice this year, and who want to see the salute re-instated, should continue to lobby for a reversal of that decision. Otherwise, UVa officials might simply allow the matter to lapse, assuming that the furor has subsided and that, over time, the public has accepted the decision as a fait accompli.
Of course, it goes without saying that any comments should be respectful and well-considered. After all, if the complaint is that by removing the salute UVa is not being sufficiently respectful to veterans, complainants lose credibility and dishonor their own cause by being disrespectful in return.
For anyone who doesn’t yet know the story, this controversy arose shortly before Veterans Day when the university decided that it would discontinue a traditional three-volley rifle salute, referred to colloquially as a 21-gun salute, performed as part of an ROTC ceremony. It also would drop all amplified music. The decision was made in consultation with the ROTC’s commander.
The ROTC was given the option of conducting the ceremony away from central Grounds, but wanted to keep it in its traditional location — the McIntire Amphitheater just off the Lawn.
The university’s explanation for the change was that the noise from rifle reports and amplified music would be “disruptive” for students.
Later, President Jim Ryan said that the decision also had to do with the concern that students would “panic” at the sound of gunshots, in this modern era of fear over gun violence.
The ROTC Veterans Day salute had been held for the previous 10 years, even including 2017, shortly after violence hit Charlottesville and the UVa Lawn.
The university has multiple channels for contacting students about events on Grounds, including emergency notifications — any of which could be used next year to alert students to the anticipated rifle volleys and to explain the context and meaning of the ROTC’s military salute to missing veterans.
But for that to happen, we suspect that UVa will need to be reminded — firmly, persistently but civilly — that although the university dropped the 21-gun salute, the issue has not dropped from the community’s consciousness.
With such persuasion, UVa not only should rethink its decision for next year — it should reverse that decision.
