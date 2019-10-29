We are again impressed by Del. Rob Bell’s incisive grasp of the commonwealth’s issues, his deep understanding of the complexities of government, and his considerable know-how in using government to address those issues.
This is a knowledge that goes beyond the soundbites and hot-button topics of the day.
“The big issues in government remain the least interesting — the economy and the budget,” he told The Daily Progress.
But unless these fundamentals are sound, nothing else can get done; the money simply isn’t there to accomplish goals and provide services.
Virginia is finally seeing “the last of the overhang from the recession,” he said. “We’ve struggled for several years.”
Now state tax revenues are climbing, and Virginia might have opportunities to make significant gains in public programs.
As long-time vice chairman of the state’s joint subcommittee on mental health, Mr. Bell says more work must be done to meet mental health needs.
“We tackled the most critical needs first,” such as guaranteeing that people needing hospitalization could obtain beds.
“The bigger issue is to prevent people from needing hospitalization in the first place,” Mr. Bell said.
One answer could be more “supportive housing” sites, where those with mental health problems can live somewhat independently but also have access to in-house services. “I think that supportive housing would be an effective, productive place for us to focus our money.”
Another would be to provide more aid to local Community Services Boards to increase capacity so that people needing mental health services could obtain them more quickly. This would prevent the worsening of symptoms, which in turn could prevent hospitalizations.
More money from the state to localities is also important for K-12 education, he said, and higher state tax revenues are making that possible.
Virginia also needs to push teacher pay closer to the national average, he said.
And schools need more counselors to help students cope with mental health issues, he noted. Counseling plays a preventative role, keeping students out of the juvenile mental health system, which currently is overcrowded.
“In higher education, we need to find a way to keep tuition down so that students can go to college,” Mr. Bell said. “We have had luck this year by telling schools we would backfill the gaps [in colleges’ revenue] if they keep tuition down.”
On the issue of public safety, Mr. Bell said he’d like to see Virginia look at innovative non-incarceration programs for those most at risk of committing serious crimes.
These programs identify the people most likely to “kill or be killed” and then offer “an honorable way” to change their behavior. This support could include assistance with housing, schooling, anger management, finding and keeping a job, and other practical help tailored to the individual.
Such programs can be expensive per person because they are so intensive. But they are inexpensive in the long run because they prevent violence and the trauma experienced by victims, prevent costly trials and incarcerations, prevent property crimes.
As for other crime legislation, Mr. Bell cautions against changing a system that has been working well. Virginia has the fourth-best rate in the nation in terms of violent crime, and its property crime is also low. The commonwealth’s current suite of public safety laws has achieved those milestones.
These are just a few of the ideas and approaches Mr. Bell will carry back to the General Assembly. Rob Bell has well-earned wisdom, valuable experience and worthwhile ideas for continuing to serve the 58th District. Voters should return him to the House.
