In part because Richmond was providing less money for its state-supported colleges and universities, some two decades ago state schools became restive under a system in which they saw government imposing demands but allocating relatively little funding. The balance of power was off, they argued.
Eventually, that helped produce the Restructuring Act of 2005, in which Richmond specified education and efficiency standards but gave the schools greater autonomy in how they met those goals.
Although by no means going so far as to undermine that autonomy agreement, legislation proposed in the current General Assembly might be signaling a turn of the pendulum, back to more control from Richmond.
Bills include the following actions:
» Require that donor names be made public, along with any conditions attached to their gifts. Donors could remain anonymous only if they imposed no conditions on the use of their contributions.
» Mandate that colleges and universities explain the need for tuition hikes.
» Compel schools to justify pay raises for their presidents.
» Require that boards of visitors members undergo continual training regarding the execution of their duties — and that the names of those who have properly completed that training be posted for public access.
» Allow a student to be appointed as a voting member of boards of visitors.
» Require that rural students be granted 50% of the computer science degrees resulting from the state’s ramp-up of technical education as part of its incentive package for attracting Amazon’s second headquarters.
» Provide in-state tuition rates for refugees and children of immigrants.
» Allow Radford University, the University of Mary Washington and Virginia State University — which lie relatively near the borders of West Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina — to offer in-state tuition rates to out-of-state students.
Some of these bills build on previous ones — another reason to warrant keeping an eye on the legislature to see if greater government control is a redeveloping trend. For instance, last year the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was granted permission to charge in-state tuition rates to students from Appalachia, whether from Virginia or not.
Some of this year’s bills were generated from recent controversies. For example, the proposal to make donors’ names public, along with the strings attached to their donations, results from the controversy over the Charles Koch Foundation’s gift to George Mason University and questions over whether than money introduced bias into some of the university’s research results.
Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that GMU’s fundraising arm was a private group not subject to public scrutiny.
The ruling was legally sound.
But so is the impulse to pull the curtains back and provide more openness regarding public colleges’ and universities’ use of money. That’s a healthy consideration no matter who’s making the contributions: The greater the transparency, the less opportunity for hidden agendas to be carried out.
The same argument applies to tuition raises and presidents’ salaries.
In fact, the fundraising issue brings us back to our starting point: the balance between state control and autonomy, particularly concerning money. How much power should Richmond have, especially if it is providing a reduced proportion of funding relative to private donations — especially for donor-rich institutions such as UVa?
This session’s rush of legislation seeking to put new controls on state schools bears watching.
It could simply be a natural consequence of legislative governance: Lawmakers go to Richmond to pass laws; they can’t make names for themselves unless they do.
It could be the result of the political change in Richmond, with an invigorated new membership with activist leanings taking over, ready to make big changes.
Or, alone or in combination with these, it could be a deeper shift in legislative thinking — from less autonomy for colleges to more control from Richmond.
