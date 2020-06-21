If you’re ever inclined to think public bodies are just rubber-stamp machines, then call to mind the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors’ decision to reject the proposed bicycle-pedestrian path for Route 20 on the way to Route 53 and Piedmont Virginia Community College.
The proposal had many good qualities — chiefly the fact that it would add alternative transportation options for accessing two important destinations, the community college and the Monticello Saunders Trail.
But those gains would have come at the expense of another environmental value: The path would have required eliminating or relocating existing trees, which had been planted in the median of the four-lane road only a few years ago. And although tree relocation was considered, some expert warned that saving the trees would be fraught with problems.
Other critics had additional concerns with the project, including safety. If the path were to be located in the median, how easily and securely could walkers and bicyclists access it?
Kudos to Supervisor Donna Price for actually walking the proposed route. She reported to fellow board members that she could not imagine walking with her grandchildren down such a path.
Some members of the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards, who were involved in the original planting project, were unhappy that they were not consulted about a venture that would undo their hard work.
Supervisor Ann Mallek said the board should take a step back from this proposal and instead generate a plan that has more public input and addresses the safety and tree-installation concerns.
The project was part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale process, by which local and regional governing bodies tell the state which projects they prefer. The Board of Supervisors approved 11 pre-applications for state money for projects at its recent meeting, but that list will be pared to four by Aug. 3.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning Commission and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization also are submitting applications for county projects.
It will take a while before a replacement plan can be proposed for Route 20 bike and pedestrian access. But when that plan is produced, it should be — must be — superior to the one just rejected by the board.
