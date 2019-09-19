A committee’s recommendation to strip the name of Paul H. Cale Sr. from an Albemarle County elementary school was not surprising.
Some have claimed that Mr. Cale, who served for decades as superintendent of schools, was racist. Others have defended him by saying nothing could be further from the truth.
Chairman Dennis Rooker was right on target when he said:
“This is not about Paul Cale, however. This is about present and future students, teachers and other members of the community. It is on that basis that our committee reached a consensus that the name of the school be changed.”
The reality is that society presently has a different standard for excellence in leadership.
A final decision lies with the School Board.
The trigger for the review of Mr. Cale’s legacy was the resurrection of a 1956 magazine article that quoted him on the issue of integration: “White parents would not permit their children to receive instruction from inferior Negro teachers — and they were inferior.”
The first part of that sentence is descriptive, rather than prescriptive; it’s a comment on the state of race relations at the time, and an accurate one. Many white parents would not accept a black teacher for their children.
It’s the second part of the sentence that really raises hackles, the reference to “inferior Negro teachers.” But any deficiencies in instruction would have been a function of the system that deprived them of their opportunity and advancement — not a reflection of their inherent talents or human worth.
It’s a heartbreaking Catch-22: These teachers first would have been rendered less effectual, and then disparaged for that imposed deficiency by the very system that held them down.
The proposed renaming of Cale is a rejection of the deficiencies of that system more than it is judgment on the man who presided over it for a time.
Critics say Mr. Cale didn’t do enough to advance integration. Others point out that there’s no way to know if this troubled era might have been even worse for county schools under someone else’s leadership.
In trying to resolve these differing viewpoints, the committee spent months interviewing people, reading School Board minutes and perusing newspaper accounts to get a sense of Mr. Cale’s tenure.
“Mr. Cale was neither a hero nor a villain,” Mr. Rooker said. “He did much to improve education and educational facilities during his time as superintendent.” That includes modernizing facilities, adding school counselors and psychologists, and starting night classes for adults.
In the end, however, the committee decided that Mr. Cale did not meet the School Board’s current standards for building names.
“If he’s not worthy of having a school named after him, I don’t know who is,” said a shocked J.B. Hurt, son of one of the men for whom Agnor-Hurt Elementary is named, after the committee’s announcement.
In fact, because cultural standards and definitions of success are subject to change, no buildings should be named for people. Then future generations could avoid this kind of agonized retrospection.
Every person is flawed. And as we’ve seen, different generations interpret flaws differently.
A policy that names schools for nearby geographical features would be safer.
