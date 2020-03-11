The controversy over the poster removal at Cale Elementary School continues to perplex.
Last month, Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas stepped in to remove a poster placed for Black History Month.
Backlash has erupted over whether the poster was disruptive and detrimental to instruction, whether the teachers were somehow at fault, and whether Mr. Haas’ unilateral action was appropriate even if the first two conditions had existed.
The poster read: “Dear Students, they didn’t steal slaves. They stole scientists, doctors, architects, teachers, entrepreneurs, astronomers, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, etc. and made them slaves. Sincerely, your ancestors.”
In ordering it removed, Mr. Haas said the poster “spawned destructive confrontations between students.”
He said the message, by itself, was age-inappropriate for elementary school students and that teachers should have done a better job providing context and instruction for them: “Essentially, the poster by itself, without a supplemental and common lesson, missed its mark.”
The poster also had been displayed last year. This year, it was put up again, but without the prior involvement of the new principal.
Teachers are incensed at their superintendent’s criticism of their actions and abilities.
“Apologize for taking on the poster, for teacher blaming and for putting teachers in the position that makes us defend our pedagogy and profession,” said a letter from teachers recently read to the School Board by Katie Morgans and Lori Ann Stoddart.
They also complain that the removal of the poster destroyed chances to discuss an important issue not just with students but in the community at large. “By improperly removing the poster and publicly and falsely claiming that Mountain View/Cale teachers were not using the poster instructionally, Matt Haas robbed our school community of the opportunity for learning about and understanding each other,” said the letter.
Mr. Haas has apologized for putting teachers into a defensive position. “I should’ve done a better job as superintendent to set the stage for this work” — the work of restorative justice.
But he stood by the decision itself, saying that a dozen Cale staff members had witnessed disagreements among students over the poster.
Critics even disagree with that. “The poster did not cause disruption,” Ms. Stoddart said. “It caused discomfort.”
That’s a subjective assessment. Discomfort, depending on its intensity, can be disruptive.
All the more reason for teachers to ensure that students had all the context and guidance they needed in order to be able to work through complex issues of injustices past and present.
At this point, we just don’t know enough about the nature of the student clashes or the extent of the teachers’ instruction regarding the poster to determine which of these several criticisms are founded.
But as the head of the division, Mr. Haas does bear a large part of the responsibility for the ensuing controversy.
Earlier, Ms. Morgan had complained that teachers found out about the poster removal not from the superintendent directly but via his comment on “The Schilling Show” website.
That certainly was the wrong way to handle a sensitive situation. Mr. Haas has admitted that his communication style can leave something to be desired, and that such was the case here.
Cale has gone through a difficult time in its soul-searching over being named for a former superintendent lately criticized as allegedly racist, and the community’s subsequent search for a new name. With nerves already on edge, the school did not need a second controversy over issues of race.
