What a short, strange trip it’s been.
Camp Champion was wise to withdraw its application for an ABC license to operate a beer tasting and summer camp-style brewing program at an empty church on Earlysville Road. The proposal was announced late last fall.
The proposed operation drew vociferous protests from many neighbors, who worried about added traffic and noise. Some opponents also voiced concerns over potential impacts on surface and ground water; the property sits scenically right on the edge of the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir.
Residents had a point in arguing that the immediate area is primarily residential, and that a business of this type would introduce a drastically different usage to the neighborhood.
In bringing their complaints to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, they also sometimes seemed to miss the point that the board had no real control over the enterprise, for two reasons.
» The same rural zoning that allowed the church to operate there also opened the door to the brewery.
» Perhaps more to the point, the General Assembly stepped in several years ago to prevent local boards from denying farm-related activities on rurally zoned land — and breweries are defined as farm-related. Because of that legislation, the supervisors’ hands were tied.
Tied — but not immobilized.
The supervisors took the highly unusual step of passing a resolution that they intended to send to the ABC detailing their opposition to the brewery. They cited water protection issues as well as impact to the property values and “quietude and tranquility” of neighboring residences, which would be subjected to “increased noise, traffic, odors and light pollution… .”
Neighbors conducted an effective squeaky-wheel campaign to induce supervisors to make this move. Once that happened, Champion had to decide whether holding onto the site was worth the publicity damage to its business image.
It made the reasonable decision to withdraw its bid for an ABC license and instead search for a better location before trying again.
“We’re looking forward to announcing a new location for Camp Champion in 2020,” said Hunter Smith, the company’s president and head brewer.
He chastised the supervisors — “It’s disappointing that Albemarle County never took the time to meet with our group and continues its history of honoring the desires of a few residents” — but ended by saying that Champion is “excited to bring [its] energy to a new, fun location that all will want to visit.”
And that’s the point. Ideally, the new business location should be one that people will look positively upon and want to visit — not one that causes neighbors and passers-by to mutter in complaint.
The supervisors, meanwhile, are interested in seeing what might be done within zoning constrictions to prevent a similar surprise at any of the county’s other reservoirs. The county attorney said revisions might be possible in the water protection ordinance, which already is up for review in March.
It’s been a learning experience all around, hasn’t it?
