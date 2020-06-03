Charlottesville marchers made a resounding statement last weekend — with their voices, by their numbers, and through their behavior.
They were protesting — most immediately — the death of George Floyd, who asphyxiated while pinned to the pavement by a Minneapolis police officer. Although Mr. Floyd already had been handcuffed, the officer knelt on his neck to further restrain him — with fatal results.
The incident follows several other recent deaths of African Americans at the hands of police in questionable circumstances. And those recent deaths follow a string of similar incidents across the country over the past several years.
Each case is unique in its details, but all are linked because they resulted in the deaths of African Americans. And the Charlottesville protesters were marching for all of them.
“We are tired. We’re tired of wondering not if, but when we’ll become the next hashtag. We’re tired of being on edge every time we see a patrol car,” said Ang Conn, one of the organizers of the May 30 march.
“The message from black people in Charlottesville, and all over the nation, is that we have had enough,” added co-organizer, Zyahna Bryant.
And co-organizer Don Gathers said: “These incidents occur with far too much frequency. They’re sickening and maddening, and they must be brought to a swift end. We must usher in a new paradigm. Otherwise, I’m fearful of this country slipping deeper into this rabbit hole, from whence there is no possible return.”
We’ve experienced such warnings before. After Michael Brown died in an encounter with police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, that city erupted into violence (and has done so again after Mr. Floyd’s death, one of many cities engulfed in rioting, including Minneapolis).
Charlottesville-area leaders then held a community discussion on the theme “Could Ferguson happen here?”
Of course it could.
Charlottesville has been partially immunized against such mindless violence by the work of many sincere and compassionate people over the years. Among their efforts was the Dialogue on Race project, which sought to give residents from all walks of life a chance to talk face-to-face about the reality of racism and to reach a clearer understanding of one another as neighbors and fellow citizens.
There have been more specific directives as well, such as city-backed efforts to track police encounters with African Americans and determine whether those encounters were fairly handled. (A difference of opinion exists on whether that effort is fulfilling its goal, but inarguably the intention was a positive one.)
So far, nothing has occurred that has triggered the trip-wire that would launch us into violence — although violence was visited upon us in August 2017 by malevolent outsiders. Even then, with one of our own dead in the street and many others injured, we did not return evil with evil.
But all around us — even as close as Richmond (where outsiders also helped incite violence) — we can watch both the fraying of the civil order and the loss of patience in the face of injustice.
This past weekend, Charlottesville marchers rightfully made their point without violence. The community is grateful — and impressed. https://www.charlottesville.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=175
They made their point with the eloquence of their voices. They made their point with the force of their numbers — four blocks’ worth of marchers and supporters in cars, perhaps a thousand strong. They made their point with the righteousness of their cause.
They made their point.
How will we respond?
