Gov. Ralph Northam (right) joins others in a toast to kick off Virginia Cider Week at Potter’s Craft Cider in Albemarle County on Nov. 14.

ast week, Gov. Ralph Northam kicked off Virginia Cider Week at the new Potter’s Craft Cider tasting room in Albemarle County. According to a statement from Northam’s office, in 2012, Virginia became the first state to hold an official “Cider Week.” Always observed the week before Thanksgiving, this year, Cider Week runs Nov. 15-24. It serves to highlight Virginia’s more than two dozen cideries and their positive impact on the commonwealth’s agriculture.

“Businesses like Potter’s Craft Cider are quickly making cider a core component of Virginia’s ripening craft beverage industry, creating new markets for our apple producers, supporting local farmers, and bringing new economic opportunity to our rural communities,” Northam said during the event.

Virginia is one of the top 10 apple-producing states. The crop contributes about $235 million annually to our economy.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, added his congratulations to the cidery’s owners, Tim Edmund and Dave Potter, and noted that “Agritourism is a key component of the future of Virginia’s economy. ... The growth of local businesses like Potter’s is critical to economic success in our rural, farming communities.”

We look forward to raising a glass of cider to celebrate.

Editor’s note: The preceding editorial is offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.

