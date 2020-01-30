lbemarle County is offering a smart and helpful service at its public hearing tonight on the school budget.
Parents who need child care in order to attend to make their voices heard can bring their children with them to the County Office Building — and then drop them off across the hall from the auditorium. High school students, supervised by two teachers, will care for the kids while parents go to the hearing.
That event starts at 6:30 in the COB’s Lane Auditorium. Doors for child care will open at 6:15.
It’s a good thing the county school system is doing here. We offer our thanks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.