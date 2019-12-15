First of two parts.
The Charlottesville Planning Commission’s abrupt detour off the path of city-county cooperation is a stunner.
Not only does the recent recommendation jeopardize plans for a necessary parking garage planned by the two jurisdictions, but abrogating the agreement would sour relations between Charlottesville and Albemarle County and worsen the chances of cooperation in the future.
Luckily, the commission is advisory only; it does not set city policy.
Last week, the commission voted to recommend that City Council scrap its Capital Improvements Plan as currently envisioned.
It said Charlottesville should abandon its agreement with Albemarle to build a parking garage at Seventh and Market streets. The garage is designed to help serve the city’s Court Square district, which hosts courts for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Not long ago, Albemarle pursued the idea of building a new complex in the county that simultaneously would serve both its courts and its county offices.
One of the problems Albemarle was hoping to solve was parking: There are simply too few parking spaces near the courthouses to meet citizens’ needs, especially on busy docket days. Lack of parking means that some people end up being late for court dates or other justice system appointments; delays or missed appointments, in turn, could hurt citizens’ efforts to obtain justice.
Many city residents, local lawyers and others objected to the proposed move.
The current arrangement, with courts in close proximity to each other, allows lawyers to move seamlessly between cases at multiple locations. And since many related offices are located nearby, including sheriff’s and police departments, it also allows one-stop interaction with those offices — not just by lawyers, but by citizens as well.
Additionally, downtown business interests argued that if county court and government functions were removed, the city would lose commerce. Court staff, visitors and attorneys patronize area restaurants; many also shop while they’re downtown.
But the smooth working of this interdependent system relies on adequate parking. Visitors can’t get to courts, offices, restaurants or shops if they have no place to leave their vehicles.
And so Charlottesville and Albemarle worked out an agreement that would retain county courts downtown while adding a parking garage just off Court Square.
It is this agreement that the Planning Commission would seek to abrogate.
The recommendation is so shortsighted — so bizarre, in fact — that it almost seems divorced from reality. But since the commission is taking its position seriously, it behooves others to do so as well.
Wisely, Albemarle negotiated contingencies that, if Charlottesville doesn’t meet construction deadlines, require the city to provide 100 dedicated spaces in the existing Market Street Parking Garage — or return ownership of Albemarle’s half of the purchased parcel to the county, pay the county the other half of the appraisal value and give the county sole control of the whole property.
The option of turning the entire parcel over to county ownership is so radical that the city probably would not even select it. That leaves the option of pulling 100 spaces from the Market Street Parking Garage specifically for court-related uses.
That might solve the parking problem for the courts — but at the expense of other users. Other visitors to downtown would be denied use of those 100 slots and would be forced to seek parking elsewhere in an area already cramped for parking space.
The best option, in fact, is to continue with the existing agreement to construct a new garage at Seventh and Market.
Yes, there are some downsides to that plan (as we’ll discuss in a future editorial), but overall it remains the best compromise to solve a difficult dilemma.
And that’s especially true because Charlottesville and Albemarle already have agreed to that course of action. Abandoning their agreement would dangerously destabilize city-county relations, which already are less than perfect.
Charlottesville City Council need not, and should not, take the Planning Commission’s advice. It should keep its promise; it should stay the course on building the garage.
