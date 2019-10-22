Well, that was quick.
Charlottesville issued a request for proposals for building a new consolidated city office building — and two days later canceled the request.
That certainly was the better part of valor, since the project was big and complicated and the turn-around time for replies was short and abbreviated.
One would think that a long turn-around time would have been specified for a project as massive as that proposed.
It was just last month that City Manager Tarron Richardson proposed consolidating city and school administrative offices, the city police department, parking and some city-Albemarle County joint services.
Oh, and that’s not all. The complex also would have included affordable housing and retail space, according to Mr. Richardson's original vision. The RFP did not include housing.
Earlier this month, the city asked for proposals on actually building that complex. But the RFP gave construction companies only two days to ask any questions that might have. The RFP would have required a concept plan to have been submitted by bidders by Nov. 28.
For a 200,000-square-foot complex of such importance to go from first discussion to submission of a concept plan in the span of roughly two months is the equivalent of lightning speed.
By contrast, think how long the city and Albemarle County, separately and together, considered whether to remodel existing shared courts downtown as opposed to a county proposal for construction a new administrative building and consolidating it with courts. The two finally decided on the remodeling option.
The city’s proposed consolidation of services is a massive project that deserves more time to come to fruition.
City officials say the RFP would be reissued with a “more appropriate timeframe.”
