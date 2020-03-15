“Gifted: having exceptional talent or natural ability.”
That’s the Oxford Dictionary’s definition, and it’s the meaning most people assign to the word.
Not so the Charlottesville City Schools in its effort to revamp its gifted program so that more students can be included.
What’s needed is a new term for programs such as the city is contemplating.
Also needed, if the effort is to succeed, is a way to coax the public into shifting its definition of the program alongside school officials.
That is, of course, if city residents buy into the schools’ objectives in the first place.
But since terminology differences are obscuring the public’s ability to understand the planned changes, much less approve them, let’s start there.
Virginia law uses the word “gifted” in its traditional meaning. “‘Gifted students’ means those students in public elementary, middle, and secondary schools beginning with kindergarten through twelfth grade who demonstrate high levels of accomplishment or who show the potential for higher levels of accomplishment when compared to others of the same age, experience, or environment.”
State law also requires each school division to establish procedures for identifying, and then serving, gifted students. So some form of focused education for students with exceptional abilities is mandated.
Charlottesville must work within this law and these definitions — hence its continued use of the term “gifted.”
But the city wants to do something more than is expected from the general run of gifted programs.
Charlottesville has been criticized for operating gifted programs in the traditional manner, which some say should be defined as elitist, serving to exclude certain groups of students from the benefits of advanced instruction.
For that matter, Charlottesville isn’t the only locality dealing with such issues. In our immediate area, Albemarle County also is revamping its gifted program. County School Superintendent Matt Haas refers to it as a “talent development” model, intentionally or coincidentally providing a more accurate term for the new thinking on “gifted” programs.
So, to summarize:
“Gifted” traditionally means “exceptional.”
Schools’ gifted programs traditionally have been designed for students with exceptional talents or abilities.
Charlottesville and other school systems are seeking to move away from exceptionalism in order to include more students, producing an outcome that proponents say will be more fair to students.
Regardless of how they are structured, such programs are referred to as “gifted” in the state code — so local school systems continue to use the term and must continue to fulfill state guidelines.
Continuing to use the term “gifted” in a sense misidentifies the new nature of these programs. It certainly confuses the public, which reasonably expects the word to be used according to its dictionary definition — as, of course, it has been used since gifted programs first were established.
This all creates a kind of Catch-22, or a perpetual cycle of cross purposes, in which due to state law old terminology must be used to refer to new programs even though the new programs don’t fit the old terminology.
Confusing? You bet.
For now, Charlottesville (and Albemarle) must step up their efforts to explain the new programs in non-technical, non-bureaucratic terms that the public can grasp. That includes addressing the fact that “gifted” programs should be redefined — probably including at the state level.
Meanwhile, although state law’s use of the term “gifted” causes difficulty, state law also contains the means by which Charlottesville and other school systems are expanding their definition of eligibility for these programs.
Remember that state law says the programs should be open to students who “show the potential for higher levels of accomplishment” (emphasis added). That empowers schools to extend their search beyond the ranks of students who already show talent or mastery in academics or the arts. It allows them to seek out students who might develop such mastery if given added — or “gifted” — instruction.
The state also says that students with potential abilities, or already developed talents, should be compared “to others of the same age, experience, or environment.” Critics of traditional gifted programs say local eligibility criteria do not adequately take into account these student differences in experience or environment. Thus, students from certain backgrounds are excluded, even though they might thrive under “gifted” instruction.
As a practical matter, Charlottesville already is serving more students who might benefit from “gifted” education: The “gifted” resource instructors actually work with all children. In a way, this is just a return to the old idea of serving each child at the level of his or her abilities and potentialities.
The revamp of the “gifted” program is a way of better organizing these efforts.
Under the new program, city school officials project, as many as 80% of students could qualify as “gifted” under the state’s criteria. Last year, “gifted” students were around 16.6% of the school population.
Which brings us back to our point. Since “gifted” means “exceptional,” a program for up to 80% of children cannot be so labeled — at least, not accurately. At those numbers, the students would not be exceptions to the rule, they would be the rule.
We need a new name for such programs. And if that means the state has to catch up to current trends, so be it.
