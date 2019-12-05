Well, that made sense.
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker had a good idea when she suggested that City Council approve the hiring of a deputy city manager or chief operating officer, in addition to its current role in hiring the city manager.
That’s because, under a staffing reorganization implemented by City Manager Tarron Richardson, the new COO would fill the city manager’s duties when he has to be absent.
If council is working closely with the COO just as it would with its city manager — perhaps for very long periods (such as if the city manager were seriously ill or injured, God forbid) — then of course councilors should want to be sure the second-in-command is someone they can work with amicably.
But Ms. Walker’s proposal was voted down on a split decision, 3-2, this week.
Two of the councilors who opposed the proposal had good ideas of their own.
Heather Hill supported a directive that would require the city manager to consult with council on top hires and possibly to conduct interview panels. She stopped short of supporting the proposal for formal approval from the council.
If the council has a good relationship with its city manager, then that consultation process should be workable. And it could be accomplished without a formal, locked-in change to Charlottesville’s charter of government, which would have been necessary under Ms. Walker’s proposal.
Mike Signer said that instead of dealing with its relationship with staff in just one instance, the council should re-examine its role in the city’s government structure as a whole and that previous operating procedures could be challenged.
We agree with the idea that this might be a good time to review past procedures. Flexibility can be an asset in management. Just because something worked in the past doesn’t mean it will succeed in the future; progress often requires the willingness to reassess old routines.
Doing so might help relieve some of Ms. Walker’s concerns.
Charlottesville hired Mr. Richardson in May of this year, after a rocky time with the former manager, especially during and after the summer of 2017.
In a reorganization that took effect in July, he had created three deputy city managers and the deputy city manager/COO.
Assistant City Manager Mike Murphy took one of those positions. Former Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard and Public Works Director Paul Oberdorfer were appointed as interim deputy city managers.
The fourth position was a new hire: Letitia Shelton, who was Richardson’s deputy city manager in DeSoto, Texas. The other three deputy city managers reported to her.
But Ms. Beauregard soon resigned to take a job as assistant city manager in Staunton. Now Mr. Murphy has announced his retirement; he’ll leave work at the end of this week, but remain on paid administrative leave until next October.
This is the second reshuffling of high-level staff since Mr. Richardson took office.
These departures impose further shake-ups on the city’s management staff. The timing is right for the council to take a fresh look at staffing needs and positions.
Councilors work closely with the city manager and now, potentially, with the COO. It’s important that those relationships be efficient and cooperative.
But there might be ways to ensure that outcome without changing the city charter — and ways to ensure that other staffing needs are up to date and appropriately filled. We encourage councilors to pursue those ideas and report their conclusions to constituents in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.