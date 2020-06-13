We’ve been talking recently about students using their energy and insights to help propel changes in public policy.
Here’s a story with a similar theme.
While Buford Middle School students were home last spring during COVID school closures, a teacher still managed to connect them with important lessons in civics.
Not by the usual methods of studying civics. But by actually engaging, personally, with public officials.
History teacher Matt Resnick hosted forums in which students could meet virtually with policy makers, get information from them about their jobs and even ask questions, news conference style.
Guests ranged all the way from Charlottesville city councilors to Del. Sally Hudson to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Mr. Resnick says he usually invites officials to visit his classroom, so the idea of giving students personal access to civic leaders isn’t new. But public officials are busy and couldn’t always accommodate the class’s invitation schedule.
With many government activities on hold during the pandemic, officials had a little more time available and could more easily attend the video sessions as set up this year by Mr. Resnick.
Engaging students in civics is a vital preparation for their roles as voting citizens. Providing personal access to officials via class visits or video conferences gives an extra zing to the learning experience — and hopefully will help inspire students to become active voters, candidates and community members in the future.
