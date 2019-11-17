What do they think they’re doing down in Richmond — playing a clumsy game of soccer?
Gun laws are a lot more serious than that, for both sides.
Back in the summer, Gov. Ralph Northam called a special session of the General Assembly to address gun-control legislation, following the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
The Assembly, dominated by Republicans, met for just 90 minutes and kicked the 78 pieces of proposed legislation off to the Virginia State Crime Commission for study.
Last week, the commission kicked the issue back with just a three-page report — its version of the 90-minute no-action session.
“Staff determined that inconclusive evidence exists to develop recommendations,” the report said.
But the report added a gloss: “The absence of recommendations should not be interpreted as a finding that no changes to Virginia’s laws are necessary. Any changes to these laws are policy decisions which can only be made by the General Assembly.”
Yes, gun laws are policy, and policy should be set by the legislature through the bills it chooses to pass.
But policy changes are more likely to be successful if data supports their effectiveness in achieving goals.
Additionally, voters might be more likely to accept changes if data proves that effectiveness — especially in such a controversial debate as gun legislation: Some people will be more comfortable if, rather than being based on sheer partisan ideology, reform is supported by reliable and trustworthy research.
The opportunity for Virginia voters to obtain that practical, nonpolitical information now looks iffy. Instead, expect partisan opponents and supporters of gun legislation to pull out whatever studies they think they can find to back their positions.
However, the State Crime Commission’s involvement was orchestrated for partisan reasons from the get-go. Republicans didn’t want to deal with gun-control legislation, so they used a delaying tactic: They sent the bills to the commission for study and they scheduled the resulting report to be submitted after the election.
They kicked the controversy into the future, in other words.
Republicans might have reasoned that if they did nothing, at least they would not alienate additional voters — since any up or down votes on the legislation itself would create at least some unhappy losers.
Instead of corralling and managing the controversy, however, their inaction intensified it. Many voters saw it for what it was — a manipulative political ploy — and punished Republicans at the polls.
Gun legislation wasn’t the only issue in play, of course, but it was a significant one.
The future of gun legislation always was dependent on which party controlled the General Assembly. Knowing that, the crime commission might have reasoned that its efforts were pro forma only and decided to save its time and energy for some other effort. After all, if Republicans retained control of the legislature, gun laws probably would be rejected no matter what conclusions the commission produced — and if Democrats gained control of the legislature, gun laws probably would be advanced … again, no matter what conclusions the commission produced.
Or, perhaps the commission and its staff genuinely could not find conclusive evidence on gun laws to guide General Assembly policy decisions.
If that’s the case, then neither Democrats nor Republicans may have the kind of reliable research that should be necessary for making such important decisions. Partisanship will continue to prevail.
And either way, voters are poorly served.
