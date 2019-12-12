Kudos to the 14 residents who applied for appointment to Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board. Their willingness to serve is impressive.
Any citizen who is willing to volunteer for community service deserves admiration. The machinery of a community is powered by the countless hours of time selflessly donated to myriad causes and projects, without which the community would be so much poorer.
But the CRB is a special case, for several reasons.
For one, it is taking on a serious task. The board is intended to provide civilian oversight of police activities, with an aim toward investigating and arbitrating complaints against police. Their work would be over and above any internal investigations the Charlottesville Police Department might conduct should a complaint arise about police conduct.
For another, the actions of this particular edition of the CRB will set important precedents. It will be the first iteration of the board to actually engage in oversight, to potentially conduct investigations and present rulings. Whatever this board does could set the tone for the CRB for years to come — perhaps even make or break it as a viable agency.
A previous version of the board had been installed merely to generate the bylaws under which the CRB would conduct its work — if one can use the word “merely.”
And that leads us to our third point: Applicants surely realize that they could be letting themselves in for controversial investigations and difficult decisions — yet they are willing to take on that challenge.
Even the process of establishing the bylaws was fraught with controversy, with disagreements arising among board members, between the board and some members of the public, and between the board and some members of City Council — some board members objected that the version of the bylaws approved by the council had been “watered down.”
From the initial plan for the CRB to today’s submission of applications has consumed nearly two years’ worth of debate and effort.
Although 14 people are seeking places on an eight-member board, it’s not clear yet whether those eight spaces can be filled.
The new bylaws set up some stringent requirements for membership, and there’s no guarantee enough of the applicants meet those requirements.
Three people must come from a historically disadvantaged community or live in public housing. One must represent a racial or social justice organization. Another must have policing experience or expertise.
Members cannot be city employees, candidates for public office, former CDP employees or immediate family members of an employee of a current law enforcement agency.
All members must be city residents — except for the person who works for a racial or social justice organization; he or she must work in Charlottesville but doesn’t have to live within the city limits.
City Council will interview applicants at its meeting next week. We’ll know soon whether enough acceptable applicants have applied who can fill those slots set aside for people with particular backgrounds or expertise.
In the meantime, the applicants deserve respect and regard. They are volunteering for what might turn out to be a difficult job — but doing so in order to serve.
