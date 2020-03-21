Here’s to all those who are dealing with the corona crisis with grace, grit and kindness.
That’s not everyone, unfortunately: Even as this editorial was being written, we heard of a fight inside a local grocery store — presumably over available goods. And over recent days we’ve also heard people discussing the tension they sense from others around them or the heightened aggression they experience on the highways from other drivers.
But with these incidents acknowledged, let’s focus on a higher view and acknowledge the many people who face today’s difficulties by sharing compassion.
Obviously at the head of the list are the medical staff who are laboring to keep the rest of us alive and healthy; the researchers who are looking for answers to this pandemic, and the first responders who are transporting the sick to facilities for care.
As has been said by others, part of our job in the public is to practice social distancing as scrupulously as possible to slow the spread of the disease so that medical personnel aren’t overwhelmed by overwork, which allows them to better do their job to protect us.
As also has been pointed out, our health and safety also rely on a network of people who otherwise are often overlooked: farmers, truckers, grocery clerks, cleaning staff and others. Without their efforts, we would not be receiving food and other necessities, and we would be even more vulnerable to the virus. We’re grateful for their efforts.
Other employees, in both the public and private sectors, also are working tirelessly to sustain our society. Think of the police officers and firefighters who serve under today’s difficult conditions. Think of the government officials who are strategizing new and updated plans to keep the public safe. Think of the teachers and administrators who pivoted on a dime to revise the education delivery system and provide opportunities for learning for students of all ages following the shutdown of schools and colleges. Think, too, of such people as trash collectors, utility workers and others whose jobs enable our society to run smoothly. (What would you do, for instance, if there suddenly was no trash pickup?)
Further, we’re impressed by the grace and good nature with which so many people are confronting this crisis. Restaurants sacrificed by closing their doors; some found an alternative in offering takeout to feed the public and keep as many employees working as possible.
Musicians who had to lose gigs, and income, posted concerts or songs online for free. Ditto for closed businesses such as fitness studios, dance studios, museums and others that are putting content online for free and/or purchase.
Social media users quickly shared thousands of instructional ideas for parents who have suddenly become home-school teachers. The National Park Service posted virtual tours of some of America’s most beautiful places. The list goes on and on and on.
In fact, one of the things that impresses us most, in addition to the selflessness and compassion for others shown during this crisis, is the amazing flexibility and ingenuity displayed by so many people in coping with COVID-19. When faced with a crisis, we find work-arounds — but we don’t stop moving forward.
The best attributes of Americans are on display during this time — courage, kindness, inventiveness, even good cheer.
Thank you to all who are meeting this emergency from a higher place of compassion and valor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.