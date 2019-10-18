Virginia’s prisons are holding only 43 inmates in long-term “restrictive housing” — or “solitary confinement,” depending on your point of view — according to a new report.
But the ACLU of Virginia thinks those numbers are low.
At issue is whether inmates are being treated fairly — even humanely — under prison policy.
Since the report is generated by the Virginia Department of Corrections itself, critics might be forgiven for not accepting it at face value.
The report was required by the General Assembly, which earlier this year passed legislation requiring the DOC to supply transparent information about prison populations, including the number of inmates in restrictive housing.
Also this year, the ACLU filed suit to halt restrictive housing at two high-security prisons in Wise County. As recently as this past August, a judge allowed the suit to go forward.
The ACLU alleges that as of September last year, at least 242 inmates were being held in long-term restrictive housing in conditions that cause “severe physical and mental health damage, including weight loss, auditory and visual hallucinations, emotional distress, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe sensory deprivation and suicidal thoughts.”
The ACLU, which refers to the practice as “solitary confinement,” says some of the inmates already are mentally ill. Restrictive housing can worsen their condition by isolating them.
The two sides even disagree over what to call the practice.
DOC Director Harold Clarke said “solitary confinement” triggers the wrong image — that of sensory deprivation and lack of human contact. Although inmates are housed individually, they still have adequate cell space, still are able to talk to others, still have windows for natural light.
The ACLU says that’s not good enough, especially for inmates who might be mentally ill.
But there’s a bigger issue than just what to call the practice.
That is how many inmates are being subjected to it.
The DOC says it has reduced its restricted housing population significantly since 2011, both for those in short-term and those in long-term programs. It listed 43 inmates in long-term restrictive housing, according to its first report to the governor and General Assembly.
“We’re pretty confident there’s a lot more people in solitary confinement than what this report indicates,” ACLU spokesman Bill Farrar said.
Now what’s to do?
If the DOC’s self-reporting isn’t trustworthy, then the legislature’s effort to improve transparency in prison operations is useless. What’s more, if overly harsh policies exist, the report will not expose them.
But if the ACLU is wrong, then the corrections department deserves more credit than it’s receiving for reducing inmate populations in long- or short-term restrictive housing.
The only possibility for getting at the truth therefore appears to be allowing the lawsuit to go forward — as a federal judge in Richmond has done. The case will be heard next year in federal court in Abingdon.
Airing testimony and evidence in federal court is no guarantee, either, of full transparency. But a federal court should have more authority to get at the facts, and could apply that authority with more clout, than the General Assembly’s call for an annual report.
Although the report was an honorable attempt at information gathering, clearly it did not produce information that can everyone accept.
