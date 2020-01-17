In some other year, we might have been endorsing statutory ideas to solve gerrymandering without a constitutional amendment.
But this is not the year, not the time to muddy the waters with yet another anti-gerrymandering proposal.
The right proposal already is on the table. The General Assembly must approve it.
An amendment to address gerrymandering at the constitutional level is before the legislature. The amendment would create a 16-member commission of legislators and citizens to draw Virginia’s congressional and General Assembly districts.
That power now lies primarily with the state legislature — which in turn means it lies primarily with the political party that controls the state legislature.
The controlling party uses its power to generate districts to serve its own partisan purposes, either protecting its elected officials by creating districts of friendly voters, or ejecting opponents by pointedly placing them in districts where they were guaranteed to be unpopular.
And voters are heartily sick of it. Instead of being allowed to choose our own elected leaders, we are manipulated into votes that offer no choice at all.
Rebellion against this state of affairs has been growing, especially over the past decade. The reform movement was so strong that, last year, the General Assembly passed the constitutional amendment on its first reading — a bipartisan approval that included not only minority-party Democrats but also Republicans who, most recently, have been the ones using gerrymandering to their advantage.
Democrats supported the reform when they were the underdogs. Now that they have taken over in Richmond, some of them are shifting their position.
In other words, they want their chance at abusing their power over redistricting.
The hypocrisy of this is unpardonable, as we’ve already said in this space.
But a new twist has been introduced: Some people are proposing plans that they say will fix redistricting without a constitutional amendment.
We greatly fear that this approach will distract lawmakers from their higher duty, which is to approve the amendment for the required second and final time. Then it can go to the voters.
Even though statutory relief might have been a step forward in previous times, now it is a step backward. The amendment, while not perfect, has the advantage of lodging redistricting reform in the state Constitution, where it will be harder to attack.
A statutory solution is inferior.
What’s more, the statutory proposals could be used by recalcitrant lawmakers deliberately to avoid the larger and more important issue. “Look,” they might argue, “we can take care of this right here in state law. No need to mess with the Constitution …”
But, year after year, lawmakers have the opportunity to end gerrymandering in any number of ways, including via redistricting commissions authorized in statute instead of the Constitution.
Have they done so?
No, they have not.
New proposals for statutory reform do little more than offer spineless lawmakers the wiggle room to evade their clear responsibility.
Virginians want redistricting reform, and they support the constitutional amendment. The General Assembly must put partisanship aside and pass the amendment.
