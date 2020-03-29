The owner of the abandoned skyscraper on the Downtown Mall has long said his company won’t develop the skeletal building, acquired in 2012, until economic conditions are right.
If such conditions were absent during the longest economic recovery period in U.S. history, what are the odds they will arise during today’s global economic and health crisis?
Much depends on owner John Dewberry’s financial fitness and his personal motivations, which some observers consider inscrutable.
For instance, he’s left potentially profitable property in Atlanta to sit undeveloped for years, according to Bloomberg BusinessWeek — as he has done in Charlottesville. Meanwhile, the properties he does develop have been highly successful, often both financially and aesthetically.
He’s described by those who know him as everything from a narcissist to a perfectionist to a visionary.
It might be a long, long time until anything improves at the abandoned structure on the Downtown Mall — unless Charlottesville’s government can effectively intervene, which it has shown itself unable to do.
The city doesn’t seem to know quite what to do with this maverick (another term often applied to him), and has so far failed in its strategies.
As early as 2016, City Council directed staff to prepare a plan to force development of the derelict property or to gain control of the property by exercising the right of eminent domain.
That plan did not progress; instead, in March 2017, City Council finalized a deal to give Mr. Dewberry some incentives to tackle the redevelopment. Amounting to a total of $1.1 million over 10 years, they included a tax break on part of the building’s assessed value, plus 75 guaranteed parking spots in the Water Street garage.
This option would have been more effective and less disruptive had it been allowed to proceed.
But just nine months later, the council rescinded its offer. Council’s priorities for use of public money were shifting toward social justice issues after the horror of violence in the city in August 2017.
Last year, Charlottesville ordered that a physical assessment of the building be done, which might have been preparatory to taking over the building by having it declared a blighted structure. Under state law, that can be done if a structure is a danger to public health, safety and welfare by being dilapidated or in deterioration.
The blight ordinance can be implemented through the process of eminent domain, in which Charlottesville would have to pay the owner the fair market value of the property — a value that, according to its own tax assessment, rests at $7.4 million. That’s a lot of money for the city to expend on a building its leaders criticize as having been allowed to decay.
Has Charlottesville been able to undertake this planned structural assessment?
No.
Dewberry officials have refused to let anyone on the property, arguing in part that such an evaluation already was completed in 2017 as part of the run-up to the incentives deal.
Charlottesville hired consultants, who — balked at being permitted to conduct the assessment on site — could only look at the structure from outside the property line.
And as it turns out, the city’s own engineer and its director of development services — who has since been slated for demotion — had warned that the assessment would be a waste of time and money, because it likely wouldn’t produce the results City Council wanted: a ruling that the structure was unsound.
Charlottesville seems stymied in a classic Catch-22: It can’t invoke the blight ordinance unless the building is unsafe or unhealthy, but it can’t prove health or safety problems without access to the building — which the owner unsurprisingly refuses to grant.
It looks as if Mr. Dewberry has won another round in this power game.
But he had better be sure that the building truly is structurally sound and not a danger to public health, safety or welfare. In 2016, the city had to cordon off nearby sidewalks because debris was blowing off the building; and in 2018, it cited a rat problem at the site. Should such problems worsen, City Council may be primed to take advantage of the opportunity to declare the structure blighted.
Meanwhile, as to the likelihood that the property will ever be developed, we offer this wild-card scenario:
Although conventional wisdom might hold that an economic downturn is a bad time to develop the luxury apartments or high-end hotel that Mr. Dewberry has intended for the building, another possibility exists. If he is cash-laden — or willing to gamble on loans — this maverick might decide that an economic downturn is precisely the right time to develop. Interest on loans would be low; people would be hungry for jobs and ready to lower prices on construction services.
Even City Council might find itself humbled and in need of the economic stimulus a construction project might bring.
We shall see.
