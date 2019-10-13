Of course city, county and University of Virginia staff should meet regularly to share ideas.
But that ought not come at the expense of eye-to-eye meetings involving elected city and county officials and high-ranking UVa leaders.
The area’s Planning and Coordination Council has served both functions for decades. But now participants want to eliminate the PACC in favor of a group that consists solely of staff.
Both Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors would have to vote on such a change.
This all might sound like dry government detail, but it has a direct effect on how information is shared with the public and what decisions ultimately are made on projects that affect the public.
Both aspects of the proposal — the loss of contact among top leaders, and the shift to a staff-led system — produce pros and cons.
Meetings at the staff level could be more efficient and could allow discussion of ideas before they are ready for prime-time release. The idea would be — as with the original PACC — not to blindside the other members with plans that could affect them: a county subdivision built on the city’s borders, for instance, or a UVa project that would bring in more traffic.
For staff to hash out early problems with such proposals could serve the cause of efficiency.
But when only staff are involved, there is no requirement to comply with open meetings laws. When several elected officials are members, the meetings are required to be public.
The same element that contributes to administrative efficiency detracts from the important goal of public awareness.
From what we hear, few members of the public follow these meetings in any case. Still, this change could signal that residents are being excluded from planning processes at a time when many are questioning governments’ commitment to transparency.
To their credit, some of the elected members of the PACC share those same concerns. The new proposal would try to maintain public awareness by mandating that agendas and meeting minutes be open to the public, and by presenting regular reports to the Council and Board of Supervisors.
Another efficiency that could be gained is a proposed expansion of the PACC’s purpose, from topics of land-use to those including environmental issues. But that expansion surely could be effected no matter what form the group takes.
The second area of concern is not what staff do in their meetings, but what elected leaders and UVa officials don’t do by not being there: They don’t meet face-to-face, they don’t build personal relationships of trust, they don’t generate the kind of mutual understanding that could smooth the path to local cooperation.
Certainly, they don’t need the PACC to serve as the vehicle for those kinds of meetings; another format would do.
Additionally, some would say that the meetings no longer are serving that purpose anyway. Perhaps that’s because the meetings have become too bureaucratic or too focused on technical planning details. Perhaps it’s because the current designees from each jurisdiction — city, county and university — just don’t connect on a personality level.
But the PACC was founded in part with that goal in mind: to help ease the community’s growing pains through personal involvement and goal-sharing among its top leaders.
That’s still a sound objective.
If the PACC dissolves and is reconstituted as a staff-only group, elected officials from the city and county and top leaders from the university still should meet and talk with the aim of continuing to build personal trust. Trust can only be good for this community.
