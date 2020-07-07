Charlottesville has spent a couple of years trying to rework its process of awarding funds to nonprofits.
As part of that effort, they took the Agency Budget Review Team — a bureaucratic designation that conveys little real information about the team’s true purpose — and renamed it the Vibrant Community Fund, which has the dual benefit of better describing its purpose and doing so in a positive manner.
The aim — a laudable one — was to ensure that the city was using its money to help achieve its goals while also removing politics and personal preferences from the approval process. A uniform scoring process would assist in making those decisions — taking into account, among other things:
» Whether the nonprofit has submitted a good, clear, understandable application;
» Whether the nonprofit’s programs are serving a city goal, and, if so;
» Whether the nonprofit is using its money efficiently in meeting that goal.
As we’ve said before, that makes sense: If the city is spending taxpayers’ money, it should be certain that outlay of money achieves taxpayers’ goals. Money isn’t unlimited; using it strategically and effectively is good municipal stewardship.
This was to be the first year that the new process really took hold. City Council was still tweaking the fine points of the process when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, making it impossible for the city to finish its 2021 budget according to a normal schedule. At that point, the council decided to set aside about $2.3 million for grants to nonprofits and then make decisions about individual awards at a later time.
Meanwhile, staff sent surveys to applicants to determine how COVID had affected their programs, both in services to be provided to the public and the amount of revenue they might have lost from other sources.
Last month, City Council decided to revise the process once again.
Council spent a recent work session discussing individual grants and whether they could be shifted around within the scoring matrix. Councilors felt that the scores didn’t always reflect the true worth of a program.
Staff also were instructed to review the matrix and free up around $230,000 for additional awards.
“I think we need to look at the time we’re in and the potential spread of inequity in this time,” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said.
Just as COVID-19 created new needs among nonprofits in terms of services on the one hand and funding on the other, so have even more recent events — centering on the death of George Floyd — intensified awareness of civil-rights inequities. Responding to quickly changing situations such as these requires some flexibility.
But if the council’s ultimate goal is to standardize the grant application process, at some point it is going to have to stop revising the process and start trusting it.
