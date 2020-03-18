The commonwealth’s urban-rural divide is part of a power shift that threatens to treat some Virginians almost as second-class citizens.
And the urban-rural divide is not just a state phenomenon. Something similar is happening on a more immediate scale — right within Albemarle County in the proposed re-allocation of fire and rescue personnel.
Now, let’s be clear: The urban-rural divide is just one way to evaluate the county’s dilemma over allocating resources. Other factors also apply — including the amount of resources available and the best way to use them, and the historical changes in the volunteer rescue and firefighter tradition that is creating gaps in service.
Last year, the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department turned to the county for help when it realized it was having difficulty fielding sufficient volunteers during daytime when volunteers are away at their jobs. By design, Crozet has long been one of Albemarle’s fastest-growing areas; the demand for services has increased, while volunteers’ ability to answer calls has declined.
The rapidly developing Pantops area also faces a need for more coverage.
County officials’ proposed solution for the Pantops and Crozet development areas is to redeploy paid personnel from two rural departments. The shift would leave Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company and East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company without daytime coverage: Volunteers are not available during weekdays due to work schedules; paid staff no longer would cover that gap.
The gap would be covered — if “covered” is the right word — by personnel from other, more distant fire and rescue stations.
Understandably, residents of the two rural areas are incensed at being expected to wait up to 21 minutes for service — and that’s just a goal for 90 percent of calls, according to a plan adopted by the county last year. Response times could be even longer on occasion. Twenty-one minutes is a long time in an emergency. In that time, homes can be lost to fire; lives can be lost to sudden illness and accident.
Meanwhile, the response-time goal for developed areas is eight minutes.
For the county, it’s a numbers problem. At a recent community meeting, ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston pointed out that the Stony Point station had 315 calls for last year, most of them at night when volunteers are available.
Crozet has had around 800 calls per year over the past two years.
It makes budgetary sense to send resources to the areas of greatest need. When Crozet put out the call for aid, we rather expected Albemarle County to add personnel to its next budget to meet that need. But instead the county decided to shift existing resources.
The issue isn’t just economic, it’s also moral. Lives in Stony Point and Rivanna are worth just as much as lives in Crozet and Pantops.
When Crozet turned to the county last year for help, Fire Chief Gary Dillon told The Daily Progress: “They [residents] expect when they call 911 that a firetruck’s going to show up, and we would prefer that when they’re right down the road from us and they call 911, a Crozet firetruck shows up and not one from another station somewhere.”
Residents of Rivanna and Stony Point expect the same.
We’ve no desire to turn Mr. Dillon’s words against him — he’s just doing his job, after all, trying to look out for his people.
But we do want to point out that residents in Rivanna and Stony Point have every reason to consider themselves equally deserving of county resources as are residents who live elsewhere.
If Albemarle pursues policies favoring development areas and slighting rural areas, especially in basic services such as fire and rescue, it will be replicating Virginia’s dangerous path toward a classic system of have’s and have-not’s.
Surely, we have learned that we need to be united … not divided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.