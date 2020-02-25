Albemarle County residents got some good news last week when the county executive proposed a budget without a tax-rate increase for next year.
The proposed 2021 budget is slightly smaller than the current one — by 1.3%. In planning for next year, county staff were able to hold the line on the tax rate, at least for now.
One contributing factor is the ongoing rise in assessment values for real estate in the county.
Values rose by an average of 3.4% — which means that even if the rate stays the same, the county’s take from real estate taxes will increase that much.
When all funding sources are considered, county revenue is expected to climb by 4.8%, or a total of $14.8 million.
The second factor is that the timing of some planned capital improvements was shifted so that a tax-rate increase could be delayed until next year.
Albemarle’s CIP Advisory Committee had recommended expansions at Cale and Crozet elementary schools as among its top new capital projects over the next five years. Other recommendations include funding public-private partnerships for economic development, as well as saving money for transportation projects.
Capital improvement plans are established for a five-year timeline, but funds are appropriated annually. For the 2021 budget year, the CIP committee originally had recommended a tax-rate increase to pay for these priorities.
But, as it turns out, that hike won’t be necessary in 2021.
“The staff, by consensus, looked at our continued economic indicators and suggested that delaying that tax rate increase by one year would not in any way affect our ability to execute in year one on these projects,” County Executive Jeff Richardson told the Board of Supervisors last week.
Key concept: The delay “would not in any way affect” the county’s ability to launch the projects as planned.
Now, in lauding the county for ruling the tax-rate increase unnecessary in 2021, we’re not conceding that it will be necessary in 2022. That will depend on revenue, needs and the general economic picture when time comes to approve the 2022 budget.
But for now, taxpayers got a break, and that’s very good news indeed — especially since the real estate tax rate rose in 2019 to the current 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Even with a slightly smaller budget and without a new real estate tax-rate increase, revenue increases will allow Albemarle to achieve several upgrades.
That includes 12 new fire-rescue positions, which will allow the Pantops and Ivy stations to be staffed around the clock with personnel trained in Advanced Life Support.
Albemarle also would hire another seven full- and part-time staff members in other capacities, and would increase staff pay by 2%.
The proposed $451 million budget includes a school budget of $209 million, which in turn includes a 3% pay increase for teachers and other salary and wage adjustments.
These pay raises and personnel additions are significant gains for a county budget that is lower than the current one.
Oh, and did we mention? No new tax-rate increase.
The supervisors will hold a work session today on the budget at 5 p.m. in the County Office Building, with other work sessions and public hearings to follow. The board will adopt a budget by April 20.
So, the budget as presented could change — but usually such changes are not drastically different. So far, the county is moving in an encouraging direction.
