Rio Road East Plan
Come next year, drivers along Rio Road at Dunlora Drive will be able to enjoy seeing a wildflower meadow.

Pedestrians will be able to walk among the flowers and native grasses via several natural paths.

Albemarle County began working on the project this fall, and by next spring the meadow is expected to begin developing color — perhaps as early as March or April, according to a county list of species and bloom times. Most plants will flower in summer and fall.

Many of the wildflowers will feed butterflies and other insects as well.

We commend the county for planting a wildflower meadow to delight the eye and feed native wildlife. And since the plot is completed surrounded by roads, we have our fingers crossed that butterflies won’t die as they try to reach the meadow across the lanes of traffic.

