We’ve been following in this space the trajectory of new federal rules requiring nursing homes to report COVID-19 cases. The data was intended to inform the public about where virus hotspots might exist, as well as to alert health officials as to the need for extra protection measures at those locations.
But the first round of data showed a series of problems — not necessarily with the nursing homes, but rather with the numbers themselves.
Take this example. According to the Virginia Mercury, a nursing home in Bedford had seen 90 COVID-related deaths. That’s a huge number, and surely would have been noticed even without the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ new requirement to report data.
So huge is it, in fact, that it means a death for every single one of the facility’s certified beds.
A death rate of virtually 100%? Really?
Not at all, said nursing home officials. In fact, there have been no COVID cases at the facility, much less any deaths.
An error of this magnitude is grossly unfair to the nursing home.
It also raises questions about whether the data can be trusted in its entirety — and, therefore, whether it is at all useful in tracking and reporting cases.
Unreliable data may be worse than no data at all. Just ask that Bedford nursing home.
Some nursing homes have had trouble uploading their data to the CMS, according to the Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living, with accounts inexplicably blocked by the feds as “not active.”
Additionally, not all nursing homes are reporting for the same time period. Some are reporting only for the weeks since May 1, when the new requirement went into effect. Others are interpreting the rule to mean they should list all COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. As a result, some facilities appear to be more or less seriously hit by the virus in comparison to their peers, when in fact the difference is due to dissimilar reporting periods.
Detailed information won’t come from the state government, because officials cite a requirement in state law under which corporations are treated as “persons” — and personal privacy is protected.
Even when the Virginia Department of Health gives generalized totals, the figures won’t match anything the CMS is reporting — because Virginia includes both nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in its data, and the federal requirement applies only to nursing homes.
The federal data was highly anticipated to fill in some of the gaps created by the Virginia system.
The requirement was put into place because nursing homes house many Americans who are most vulnerable to the rampant virus. Knowing the extent of outbreaks in nursing homes was supposed to provide information to guide officials in protecting residents and staff, as well as to give useful information to the public about the risk level at each facility.
But if the data can’t be trusted, we’re no better off than we were before.
CMS officials say some glitches are to be expected with any new system. Let’s hope those problems are correctly quickly. The more we know, the better prepared we are to protect ourselves from COVID. But only if what we know is accurate.
