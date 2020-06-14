Feeling frustrated over COVID data and how to interpret it?
No wonder.
On Friday in this space, we commented on errors in federal COVID data relating to Virginia nursing home cases.
Also last week, the Virginia Department of Health said it was dealing with two different datasets of backlogged tests, each of which accounted for 13,000 results — or a total of 26,000.
When those results are entered in the state system, they have the potential to skew the overall figures.
One group of 13,000 tests hadn’t even been processed yet, and the results of the tests weren’t yet known.
The second set had been processed, but had not been entered into the state database.
That’s because the lab conducting the tests was reporting results to the VDH via old-fashioned fax. The health department then had to manually key the data into the state system.
The situation could have been worse.
“VDH staff had prioritized positive test results, which means the remaining backlog largely includes negative tests,” according to a department statement.
That gave the state a clear idea of how many people tested had been shown to be COVID-infected, which — if one has to choose between them — is the more important dataset.
But negative results are significant, too, because they help reveal a more complete picture of the prevalence of the virus.
VDH says that the lab is now reporting results in electronic form, eliminating the need for state staff to manually log the results themselves. Here’s hoping that doesn’t mean the lab slows down on reporting, now that it has taken on the responsibility of data entry.
The second set of 13,000 tests hadn’t even been processed as of earlier last week. That meant no results at all, either positive or negative, for the state records.
As we’ve said before, rapidly ramping up efforts to deal with a global pandemic — in some cases, requiring the creation of brand new systems of testing and reporting — is a mind- boggling mission. It is not surprising that all has not gone smoothly.
But accurate and timely results are critical to producing effective public policy for dealing with the pandemic. Government officials need to know just how serious is the rate of infection, and whether it is rising or waning, in order to make effective decisions. Those decisions — such as the timing of business reopenings — in turn can affect the rate of infection going forward.
We can’t be perfect. But we must be as fast and accurate as humanly possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.