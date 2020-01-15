Kudos to the Charlottesville Police Department for issuing a warning about a man — or possibly more than one man — trying to enter residences.
In one instance, he actually gained entry.
In what might be a pattern of activity, a man entered a Preston Avenue-area apartment through an unlocked window last month.
A witness described him as a 60-year-old white male, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches; thin but with a “beer belly,” and with thinning gray hair.
On Jan. 9, officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress on 14th Street NW.
The victim told police that a white male knocked on the door and asked to come into the apartment. The resident refused and closed the door on him when he tried to step inside. Instead of going away, he looked in a window and then tried to enter through another door. That suspect is described as a white male; 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches; with short blonde hair and a thin, non-athletic build.
In addition to these incidents, several people have reported a man loitering in the area of 17th St Street NW, Chancellor Street and Madison Avenue and driving a gold minivan. In one instance, he knocked on the door of a sorority house but did not gain entry. Witnesses describe him as a 40- to a 50-year-old white male; 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches; with a long grey beard and a thin build.
Though there are some similarities the incidents and in the descriptions of the suspects, police can’t be sure the incidents are related.
In any case, they are warning residents to be careful and stay on the lookout.
We’d add to that some specifics: Don’t leave windows or doors unlocked; don’t open the door to anyone you don’t recognize (use those peepholes that doors often have); don’t be oblivious to your surroundings (eyes up, earbuds out!).
We’ve known situations in several jurisdictions in which authorities sat on information like this, rather than warning the public.
The CPD did the right thing by letting residents know that someone may be trying to enter residences for who knows what nefarious purposes.
Take the warning seriously, and stay safe out there.
